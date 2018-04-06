Kareena Kapoor’s dietician Rujuta Diwekar on what you should eat for breakfast, lunch, dinner

Rujuta Diwekar knows a thing or two about fitness. As an author, a leading nutrition and exercise science expert, one of world’s most-followed nutritionists and a celebrity dietician to A-listers, like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, she definitely knows how to whip any body into tip-top shape.

She’s also known for posting relatable health tips on social media to remind us that feeling healthier and lighter doesn’t mean denying yourself the pleasure of the foods you love. Instead, Rujuta urges us to focus on a healthy diet and sustainable fitness. Meaning: The key to sustainable weight loss is to do it in a healthy way; crash diets don’t help you.

As part of a unique 12-week fitness plan, titled The Fitness Project 2018, Rujuta is showing healthy eating doesn’t have to be complicated; instead it should be enjoyable. As part of the program she kickstarted on January 2, 2018, Rujuta is sharing tips on how you can eat clean, and yes, possibly lose weight while you’re at it.

Her eight-meal plan — generalised guidelines on what to eat for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks, and when — is serious about keeping you svelte and satisfied. It not only allows healthy fats, it encourages you to add them to your diet: No, this doesn’t mean you can eat ghee all day, but yes, it means you can eat ghee and lose weight. Crazy, right?

Stating “fitness is uncomplicated, inexpensive and something that everyone should have access to,” Rujuta wrote in a Facebook post that her tips are for “anyone, anywhere, who is willing to take the effort daily for himself/herself.”

With summer quickly approaching, use Rujuta’s meal plan, as shared on Instagram, to lose weight in a sustained and healthy way. You’ll notice right away that the plan lets you eat several meals a day, rather than two or three big ones.

Meal 1

What to eat: Seasonal fruit/ Dried fruit/ Soaked nuts

When to eat: Within 15 minutes of waking up

Meal 2 (Breakfast)

What to eat: Homemade breakfast + ghee

When to eat: Within 60-90 minutes of meal 1

Meal 3 (Mid-meal)

What to eat: Something easy to carry with you like nuts or a drink like nariyal pani

When to eat: Within 2-3 hours of breakfast

Meal 4 (Lunch)

What to eat: Rice or roti + vegetable or meat or dal + accompaniments like dahi/ pickle + ghee

When to eat:Within 2-3 of meal 3

Meal 5 (Mid-meal)

What to eat: Something to drink like seasonal sherbet (a fruit-based cooling drink) or buttermilk

When to eat:Within 2-3 of lunch

Meal 6 (Evening snack)

What to eat: Wholesome meal similar to breakfast or portion of your lunch

When to eat:4-6pm

Meal 7 (Dinner)

What to eat: Rice or millets based meal with ghee

When to eat: 2-3 hours before bedtime

Meal 8 (Bedtime)

What to eat: Milk with cashews/ gulkand/ chyavanprash

When to eat: just before sleeping, if hungry

Rujuta also shared weekly out-of-the-box tips in her 12-week fitness project for making minor tweaks in your daily habits to manage a healthier body and mind. If you’re trying to make healthy food choices, improve your lifestyle, or start out on a weight-loss journey, these hacks are sure to prevent you from falling off the wagon.

Take notes or just screenshot them for reference:

1. Start your day with a banana or any fresh fruit or soaked almonds or soaked raisins and not with tea or coffee.

2. Eat ghee. Without fear, without guilt, without doubt. Watch this video for details.

3. Rethink, reform and regulate the use of gadgets in your life. Watch this video for details.

4. Eat a wholesome meal between 4-6pm in the evening. Watch this video for details.

5. Move more, sit less. Watch this video for details.

6. Start with at least one session of strength training every week. Watch this video for details.

7. Eat dal-rice for dinner. Watch this video for details.

8. Use the mental meal map as a tool to help you eat the right quantity. Watch this video for details.

9. Practice suryanamaskar daily. Watch this video for details.

10. Have sherbets and other traditional summer drinks through the day. Watch this video for details.

11. Top three kitchen rules for wholesome health - reduce plastic, bring back the iron kadhai, heat, don’t microwave. Watch this video for details.

12. Bring back these three fats in your daily diet - tadka in kacchi ghaani oils, coconut for garnishing, chutney, etc and cashews as mid-meal or with milk before sleeping. Watch this video for details.

