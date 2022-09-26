Navratri drinks 2022: 11 healthy and refreshing beverages to have during fasting

Navratri drinks 2022: The nine-day Navratri fasting has begun from today (September 26) and will go on till October 4. Navratri that falls in the lunar month of Ashwin during Sharad Ritu is called Shardiya Navratri while the one celebrated in March or April earlier in the year is called Chaitra Navratri. During both these Navratris devotees of goddess Durga observe fasting either on all days, two days or four days. A falahaari diet is followed during fasting and only selected grains or rice like samak ke chawal, kuttu ka atta, rajgira atta, singhara atta, sabudana among others are used to prepare satvik food during the festival while wheat, rice, legumes, onions, garlic are prohibited. (Also read: Navratri fasting tips 2022: How to plan healthy meals to stay energised, lose weight)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Consuming a balanced meal with the right protein, carbs, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals can help you stay healthy during the fasting. Eating timely and nutritious meals can also help people suffering from chronic diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, heart disease manage symptoms.

It is also important to hydrate well during Navratri fasting. Upasana Kochhar, Influencer & Restaurateur Shimla Brewing Company suggests few simple and energising refreshing beverages for Navratri fasting.

1. Matcha coconut latte

Matcha coconut latte (Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This simple 3-ingredient matcha latte is packed with antioxidants and can be really yummy. Spoon the matcha into a large mug, add the hot water and whisk briskly until frothy. Add the coconut milk and a sweetener of your choice. You could add natural sweetness using maple syrup, agave nectar, dates or crushed jaggery.

2. Citrus splash

The classic homemade lemonade with a zesty twist can be made by adding freshly squeezed orange juice and orange slices. The citrus nature of this drink is super healthy as it aids digestion too. Adding a bit of orange and lemon zest further heightens the aroma and flavour and also makes this drink rich in antioxidants.

3. Golden Latte

It is a creamy and blissful melange of turmeric, medjool dates with a pinch of black pepper; a dash of vanilla can be added to the almond milk. Adding Himalayan pink salt takes the taste to the next level.

4. Iced ginger and green tea

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Iced ginger and green tea (Pinterest)

A cup of green tea is always recommended. But let’s make a cooler version of it. Chill the green tea and add some lemon, honey and freshly squeezed ginger juice. Garnish it with sprigs of mint leaves.

5. Watermelon and basil punch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This can be made by combining fresh basil and lemon zest with a pinch of black salt. Watermelon chunks can be added to it and it can be topped with ice. This will surely freshen you up and recharge you for the long day ahead.

6. Earl Grey tea with grapefruit

Add fresh grape fruit juice to a cup of brewed Earl Grey tea. Add Agave nectar or Maple syrup as per taste. Serve chilled with freshly cut wedges of grapefruit.

7. Chia-Coco water

Fresh coconut water is a good detox and to add the multi-sensorial excitement to this load it with chia seeds. These little seeds act as an excellent source of fibre, protein, and antioxidants and at the same time add a delightful texture. You can replace chia seeds with basil seeds too. Additionally you can add lime juice to give it a tangy twist. This is not only refreshing but also keeps you fuller and satiated for long thus aiding weight loss.

8. Coffee and orange reboot

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coffee and orange reboot (Pinterest)

Caffeine comes to the rescue when one plans to stay active, alert and energetic to make sure you aren't missing out on any of the festive action. To give it a healthy twist, pour freshly squeezed orange juice into a glass, top this with soda and load it with ice. Stir some date syrup, honey into a shot of hot coffee/expresso. Pour the sweetened coffee shot over the ice cubes/

9. Ginger and pineapple cooler

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Squeeze out some fresh pineapple juice. Add a dash of ginger ale. Drop in some juicy pineapple chunks. Serve this refreshing mix over a bed of ice.

10. Goody-Gud

This can be made by using the age-old ingredient gud/jaggery to create the most energetic and refreshing drink. This is nothing but jaggery powdered and dissolved in lots of water. Boil it and then chill it. This is a super hydrating drink that also has strong immuno-boosting and detox properties.

11. Charcoal detox

After gorging on all the festive sweets, you definitely need a detox. Fuelled with charcoal, this drink is the best detoxifying twist to the classic lemonade. All you need is fresh lemonade, activated charcoal powder and a pinch of salt. You can add your favourite sweetener to this.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON