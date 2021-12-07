Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Neha Sharma is burning the cake with intense workout
health

Neha Sharma is burning the cake with intense workout

"Time to burn that cake," wrote Neha in the video. She referred to the cakes that she had – the pictures of the cake were shared earlier in her Instagram stories.
Neha Sharma is burning the cake with intense workout(Instagram/@nehasharmaofficial)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 02:11 PM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Neha Sharma loves her cheat days and also loves to burn the extra fat out, when required. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and she loves her workout sessions. Neha never misses out a day from the gym and sometimes her workout snippets make their way on her Instagram profile in the form of pictures and videos. Neha's workout snippets manage to stun us as well us serve us with the necessary motivation of taking our workout routines seriously.

On Tuesday, Neha had a cheat day and she gorged on lip-smacking cakes. But later, she felt the need to burn the extra fat that she garnered from the cake. And hence, she made her way straight to the gym and worked out in beast mode. A short video of Neha made its way on her Instagram stories where she can be seen showing off her fitness with a set of dumbbells.

ALSO READ: Neha Sharma’s workout diaries: The actor is ‘slowly but surely’ getting there

In the video, Neha, dressed in a black athleisure, can be seen smiling at the camera and then picking up the dumbbells and showing off her fitness skills by lifting the dumbbells. "Time to burn that cake," wrote Neha in the video. She referred to the cakes that she had – the pictures of the cake were shared earlier in her Instagram stories. Take a look at the snippets of her workout session here:

Neha Sharma's Instagram story. (Instagram/@nehasharmaofficial)

A few days ago, Neha shared a video of herself working out with weights. In the video, Neha can be seen lifting weights under the supervision of her fitness trainer. "Slowly but surely will get there," wrote the actor in the caption. Take a look:

Coming back to Neha's workout with dumbbells – they come with multiple health benefits. Dumbbells help in activating different muscles of the body. They also help in stimulating muscle growth and improving flexibility. They also help in enhancing stability and muscle force.

neha sharma fitness
