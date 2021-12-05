A page from Neha Sharma's travel diaries in Chicago

Neha Sharma is living it up in Chicago, Illinois. The actor recently flew off for her vacation in the foreign country and since then, her Instagram has been replete with her ventures in her trip. From posing in her favourite black attires to giving us a glimpse of what she has been up to – watching a lot of greenery and taking strolls in the parks with trees that have shed their leaves in the winter season – Neha is living the Chicago life in style.

On Saturday, Neha gave us a sneak peek of the things that she has been doing in Chicago. Neha shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram profile where she can be seen doing it all in Illinois. In one of the pictures, Neha can be seen posing by a water body with tall buildings and a city landscape in the backdrop. Dressed in a black sweatshirt and a denim pair of jeans, Neha can be seen smiling with all her heart for the camera. Neha accessorised her look for the day out with the sun with classic white sneakers and a sling bag.

In the other pictures, Neha gave us a glimpse of Chicago in winter. The parts enveloped in greenery and the lean branches of the trees forming a canopy overhead the pathway of the park was one side of the city, while the other side was the concrete jungle with buildings lining a water body. Neha simply captioned her pictures with these hashtags - #chicagodiaries, #travel and #traveldiaries. Take a look at her pictures here:

In no time, Neha's pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her friends, fans and family. The best comment came from none other than Neha's sister Aisha Sharma. Aisha dropped by to comment with multiple red heart emoticons on Neha's pictures.

Neha's pictures are giving us major travel FOMO, all the while setting travel goals higher for us to conquer.

