Home / Lifestyle / Health / Nerve-immune cell interactions in the lungs causes allergic asthma: Research

Nerve-immune cell interactions in the lungs causes allergic asthma: Research

health
Published on Mar 11, 2023 06:19 PM IST

The most prevalent chronic condition in children, allergic asthma is characterised by wheezing and breathing problems brought on by inhaled allergens such pollen, mould, and pet dander. It can also last into adulthood.

Nerve-immune cell interactions in the lungs causes allergic asthma: Research (Shutterstock)
Nerve-immune cell interactions in the lungs causes allergic asthma: Research (Shutterstock)
ANI | | Posted by Akanksha Agnihotri, Washington

Allergic asthma, which is characterized by wheezing and breathing difficulties triggered by inhaled allergens such as pollen, mould, and pet dander, is the most common chronic disease among children, and it can persist into adulthood. New research led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), a founding member of Mass General Brigham (MGB), reveals how the relationship between nerves and immune cells in the lungs can contribute to the development of this condition.

For the study, which is published in the Journal of Allergy & Clinical Immunology, scientists generated unique newborn mouse models of allergen exposure that reproduce the progression of allergic asthma from childhood to adulthood. The work involved tracking allergen-specific immune cells called T helper 2 resident memory cells (Th2-TRMs) that are known to be the central mediator of recurrent allergic inflammation in the lungs. (Also read: Tips to organically cure lung illness due to air pollution )

Experiments revealed that sympathetic nerves in the lungs produce dopamine and reside in proximity to certain T helper 2 cells following allergen exposure in newborns. When dopamine binds to DRD4 receptors on these T helper 2 cells, the cells are more prone to be transformed into Th2-TRMs and are instructed to produce immune response-stimulating molecules, or cytokines. Blocking this dopamine binding following allergen exposure in newborns reduced the T helper 2 cell transformation and alleviated lung inflammation upon the encounter of the same allergen during adulthood.

"Since human lungs are similarly innervated by dopaminergic nerves in early postnatal life, the dopamine-DRD4 axis may provide a therapeutic target to modify allergic asthma progression from childhood to adulthood," says senior author Xingbin Ai, PhD, an investigator at MGH and an associate professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School.

He added, "Dopamine signaling is likely one of many age-related factors that regulate Th2-TRMs in the immature lung. Moving forward, it will be important to further delineate the molecular and functional features of the pathogenic Th2-TRMs generated in the immature lung. A better understanding of the mediators of the early life Th2-TRM program could identify new therapeutic targets for the treatment of allergic asthma."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
health asthma asthma attack allergy lung + 3 more
health asthma asthma attack allergy lung + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out