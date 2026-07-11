Neurologist Dr Surbhi Chaturvedi explains the importance of keeping the brain busy after retirement

For many, retirement is seen as a long-awaited break, like finally being able to rest. After decades of work obligations, family responsibilities, and daily pressures, the notion of a slower, more comfortable routine feels attractive.

One should try and engage in group activities after retirement. (Pexel)

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However, according to Dr Surbhi Chaturvedi, Consultant – Neurology and Head of Stroke Program, Aster Whitefield Hospital, retirement should not be treated as if it automatically means doing nothing.

“Neurologists together with geriatric specialists, in different places around the world, are increasingly noticing that the brain really does better when it stays engaged,” she told HT Lifestyle. “Yes, the body may recover with enough rest, but the brain still needs regular stimulation, real social interaction, continuous learning, and even a sense of purpose to function properly.”

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{{^usCountry}} Therefore, one should not look to simply stay comfortable after retirement, but rather, meaningfully occupied. Dr Chaturvedi shared that studies suggest cognitive health in later years is heavily shaped by lifestyle choices. She went on to explain why the brain needs exercise and how retirement can become a risk factor. Importance of keeping brain engaged in activities {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Therefore, one should not look to simply stay comfortable after retirement, but rather, meaningfully occupied. Dr Chaturvedi shared that studies suggest cognitive health in later years is heavily shaped by lifestyle choices. She went on to explain why the brain needs exercise and how retirement can become a risk factor. Importance of keeping brain engaged in activities {{/usCountry}}

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It is no surprise that there is a shift in brain function as one gets older. Processing speed may get slower, memory recall might take that extra moment, and attention can feel a little less sharp.

However, major cognitive decline is not some automatic, inevitable thing that must happen just because years pass, as per Dr Chaturvedi. Studies have pointed out that older adults who stay physically active often do better on tasks involving memory, attention and general cognitive function.

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“The reason for this seems simple,” stated the neurologist. “Physical motion boosts blood flow to the brain, backs up the forming of new neural links, and may help dial down inflammation. Whether it’s brisk walking, yoga, tending plants, or cycling, regular movement works like a kind of shield against cognitive decline.”

It is important to keep oneself engaged in group activities as one ages.

How does retirement become a risk factor?

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Work gives life a sort of structure, a routine to follow. “It throws you into problem-solving moments, gives social contact, and even a feeling of who you are. But when those parts vanish fast, suddenly, some retirees end up having a hard time finding something similar to stand in their place,” shared the neurologist.

Studies suggest that for certain populations, there is a connection between leaving the workforce early and a swifter decline in thinking abilities. “Many specialists think this may happen because daily mental tasks and regular social engagement just disappear, and the brain doesn’t get that same workout,” noted Dr Chaturvedi.

After retirement, people often take two distinct routes, and their brains are affected accordingly.

“One type of person clocks out, retires, then slowly pulls back from friends, and stops doing intellectual things. Their days start feeling the same, repetition takes over, and mental stimulation drops off quite a lot,” noted Dr Chaturvedi.

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“The other type treats retirement as a window to get busy, learn fresh skills, volunteer, go places, mentor younger people, or finally get around to those neglected hobbies. This second group, rather often, shows stronger emotional balance and better cognitive toughness.”

Things to remember to keep brain healthy

Social connections are powerful brain medicine: Loneliness or being socially boxed in has been linked to a higher risk of cognitive impairment, depression, and lower quality of life. For retired individuals, taking part in group-based activities trains several brain functions, including communication, recall, judgment, and even emotional regulation. Purpose matters more than comfort: Healthy ageing is not just about avoiding disease, it is also about keeping one’s independence, mental sharpness, and overall life quality.



“From a doctor’s perspective, the most useful ‘prescription’ for a healthy brain after retirement is surprisingly simple: keep moving, keep learning, keep connecting, and keep contributing. The brain tends to work best when it has a reason to keep itself active,” stated Dr Chaturvedi.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Surbhi Chaturvedi, MBBS, MD, MRCP (Glasgow), DM Neurology(Gold Medal), PDF Stroke (Calgary), is a neurologist with over 10 years of experience. She is associated with Aster Whitefield Hospital as Consultant – Neurology and Head of Stroke Program.