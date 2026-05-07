What should you eat in your 40s to keep brain sharp? Neurologist recommends ‘brain foods’ and special diet

Cognitive performance begins to decline after 40, showing up through signs such as forgetting things more often, misplacing everyday items, experiencing mental fatigue, reduced concentration, lower efficiency while multitasking, trouble recalling information and difficulty learning something new. Many people may also notice slower decision-making and feeling mentally very tired, much faster than before.ALSO READ: Getting the ‘pins and needles’ feeling in your hands? Neurologist shares 3 early signs of nerve damage

The brain begins to age at 40 onwards. Know what role diet plays in providing protective effects. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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The brain begins to age from the 40s onward, and if not taken care of properly, the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like dementia may surge over time. Diet is now emerging as one of the essential protective elements for long-term brain health. So, timely dietary changes and healthy food additions are essential to support memory, concentration and cognitive function as one ages.

Let's hear from a neurologist on what people in their 40s, or loved ones aged 40 and above, should ideally eat to help support brain function and maintain cognitive health as they age. In a conversation with Dr Vinit Banga, director of neurology at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, he shared all the dietary highlights critical in middle age.

Which age onwards brain begins to age?

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{{^usCountry}} But first, let's understand why brain performance begins to decline after 40. When asked which age range is especially crucial, he narrowed it down to the years between 45 and 54, explaining that this period is important for long-term brain health as it sees a lot of changes.What are these changes? "45-54 is when hidden risk factors such as rising blood pressure, unstable blood sugar and low-grade inflammation begin to affect brain health. The concern is that these changes don’t show up immediately.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But first, let's understand why brain performance begins to decline after 40. When asked which age range is especially crucial, he narrowed it down to the years between 45 and 54, explaining that this period is important for long-term brain health as it sees a lot of changes.What are these changes? "45-54 is when hidden risk factors such as rising blood pressure, unstable blood sugar and low-grade inflammation begin to affect brain health. The concern is that these changes don’t show up immediately.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This is the stage when the groundwork for brain ageing begins, largely because lifestyle diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol issues also start affecting brain health. The doctor explained that these changes develop slowly over time and the earliest signs show up as memory lapses, brain fog or slower thinking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is the stage when the groundwork for brain ageing begins, largely because lifestyle diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol issues also start affecting brain health. The doctor explained that these changes develop slowly over time and the earliest signs show up as memory lapses, brain fog or slower thinking. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the silver lining is that during this phase, the brain is still highly ‘responsive.’ With the right lifestyle changes, including a healthy diet among others, brain ageing can be slowed, and negative effects can be averted.

What to eat: Food categories you need to add

The neurologist shared these foods, beginning at the very basics:

1. Coloured fruits and vegetables

Eat bright leafy veggies like spinach. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

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“Fruits and vegetables are packed with antioxidants that protect brain cells from damage, ”Dr Vinit Banga shared the health value of coloured veggies and fruits. The examples include berries, broccoli, spinach, kale, avocado, carrot, oranges, pomegranates, and bell peppers. The more colourful your diet becomes, the better it is. Diet with these foods ensure slower cognitive decline.

2. Whole grains

Try to reduce blood sugar spikes in your body and eat oats instead. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

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The second is whole grains, and Dr Banga recommended eating oats, brown rice, quinoa, over the heavier carbs because they provide steady energy and help to avoid sugar spikes. Brain function and blood vessels are both in danger when your body experiences sudden sugar spikes regularly. Carbs like rice cause such imbalances in glucose levels.

3. Food rich in Omega-3

Walnuts contain alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

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Omega-3 fats help support memory and learning, so the neurologist advised adding foods rich in omega-3, such as fatty fish, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts.

Is there any special ‘brain-healthy’ diet?

The diet that is used to control blood pressure helps with brain health too. (Picture credit: Pexel)

Now that you are aware of which food categories you can add, if you are looking for a complete diet overhaul, the neurologist recommended the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet. While there is no single magical diet that staunchly claims to perfect your brain health, there are some that can support and improve your cognitive functions.

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Diets such as the DASH diet, which were initially intended for managing blood pressure, are now being related to cognitive health,” the neurologist said.

The connection also makes sense because prolonged high blood pressure can lead to inflammation, which is a precursor to cognitive decline due to reduced blood flow to the brain. Healthy circulation is therefore imperative for the brain, making the DASH diet a strong recommendation for people in their 40s.

As always, the neurologist cautioned about foods such as processed foods, sugary drinks, refined carbohydrates and red meat because they can cause inflammation and affect gut health. If the gut is affected, the brain gets impacted too, primarily through the gut-brain axis.

Why do Indians need to add brain-healthy food to their diet?

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But why is this conversation important in India? A need for dietary changes in middle age? The neurologist shared an alarming advisory, “This conversation is important in India because dementia cases are expected to rise sharply in the coming years. Brain ageing doesn’t begin in old age; it starts much earlier.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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