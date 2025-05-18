Neuroscientist explains 5 ways criticising everything can harm your brain health: ‘Puts you in victim mindset’

Neuroscientist Emily McDonald often shares fun facts about the human brain and tips for better mental health and ability on Instagram. In a post shared on April 18, Emily stated that if someone likes to constantly complain, judge, and criticise, it might negatively impact their brain health and performance. When you think negatively, it keeps you focused on everything that’s not working. (Shutterstock)

If you're constantly criticising, your brain may suffer

We have all heard our elders telling us to let go and not always be critical; well, the sentiment may hold more truth than we imagined. Emily explained, “Neuroscience, fun fact of the day, is that complaining, judging, or criticising others can actually change your brain to make you less focused and productive and decrease your problem-solving skills.”

Here's the neuroscience behind it:

1. Complaining strengthens negative neural pathways

Every time you complain or criticise, you strengthen that pathway in your brain. This is Hebb's Law: neurons that fire together, wire together. So, if you're constantly focused on what you don't like, you are wiring your brain to see more problems, the neuroscientist stated.

2. Activates stress + dysregulates your emotions

Emily revealed that studies show chronic stress and negative thinking can actually shrink your prefrontal cortex. This is the part of your brain responsible for focus, emotional regulation, and decision-making.

3. Shrinks the brain’s problem-solving centre

Emily stated that when you are always complaining, it shrinks your brain's problem-solving capacity. “You're literally weakening the part of your brain that helps you solve problems while strengthening the pathways that help you point them out,” she warned.

4. Keeps you focused on everything that’s not working

Thinking positively and expressing gratitude strengthens the prefrontal cortex, which improves your ability to focus and create the life of your dreams. But when you think negatively, it keeps you focused on everything that’s not working, Emily stated.

5. Puts you in a victim mindset and makes you less attractive

Lastly, according to Emily, complaining and criticising can put you in a victim mindset and take you out of being the creator that you are. Additionally, research shows that complaining and criticising actually make you less attractive.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.