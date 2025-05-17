Ishaan Khatter credits resistance training for his enviable bod in The Royals: What is it?

Ishaan Khatter’s washboard abs and sculpted physique have taken the internet by storm. Fresh off his role as the brooding maharaja in The Royals, netizens have unofficially dubbed this the beginning of the “Ishaan Khatter thirst trap era.” Ishaan Khatter shows a lean physique in this photoshoot for The Royals.

Shirtless for much of the show, with the camera lingering on his well-defined frame, Ishaan is well aware of the attention. When asked about his fitness routine, he says it’s something he’s been committed to since his teenage years, thanks to his background in both athletics and dance.

“There’s some muscle memory involved. It doesn’t happen overnight, but I try to stay in a place where I look normal in regular clothes—and then, if needed, I can switch it up or down within two to three months, like I did for Homebound. I maintain a midpoint so I can adapt,” he explains.

For The Royals, Ishaan paid close attention to his nutrition and adapted his training accordingly. “I was doing a lot of horse riding, which helped me get leaner. Apart from that, I focus on resistance training. It works well for my body type. The more strength work I do, the leaner I get. I’m not big on cardio—I prefer swimming, walking, and dancing. As a dancer, I end up moving a lot anyway. My advice: stay active, keep moving. We’re not meant to be sitting still all the time.”

What is resistance training?

Resistance—or strength—training involves working against external resistance to build muscle strength. This can include weights (like dumbbells, kettlebells, and barbells), resistance bands, or even your own bodyweight.

“You can start with basics like push-ups, squats, and plank holds using bodyweight,” says Prabhakar, Senior Consultant and Manager at Move Fit Gym, Gurugram. “If you have access to a gym, you can use machines for exercises like chest press, leg press, curls, and extensions. Add barbells and weights as you progress.”

Why you should add resistance training to your workout

Prabhakar outlines several benefits: “It boosts metabolism, improves bone density, and enhances posture. These are important for everyone—not just men. Women should incorporate resistance training into their fitness routines as well.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.