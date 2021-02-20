Home / Lifestyle / Health / New coronavirus infections across UK falling: Survey
health

New coronavirus infections across UK falling: Survey

The Office for National Statistics said in its weekly infection survey that rates of transmission have fallen across all four UK nations.
PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Representational Image(Unsplash)

A closely monitored survey has found that new coronavirus infections across the UK have fallen sharply, just days before Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines a roadmap as to how lockdown restrictions in England can be eased in the weeks and months to come.

The Office for National Statistics said in its weekly infection survey that rates of transmission have fallen across all four UK nations. In England, it estimated that in the week to February 12, one in 115 people tested positive for COVID-19. In the previous week, the rate stood at one in 80.

A similar picture emerged in the other three nations of the UK - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The whole of the UK, which has recorded the most coronavirus-related deaths in Europe at nearly 120,000, is in lockdown. Leaders are being careful about lifting lockdown restrictions, but are hoping that many can be eased from next month onwards following the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines. On Monday, Johnson is expected to allow some students to return to school on March 8.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP