IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Rihanna’s Fenty flop is a lesson for Gucci too
Rihanna (Instagram)
Rihanna (Instagram)
fashion

Rihanna’s Fenty flop is a lesson for Gucci too

The pandemic has pushed affluent customers toward familiar brands and away from the latest in fashion.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:36 PM IST

In the end, Rihanna’s 91 million Instagram followers were no match for Louis Vuitton’s 167 years of history. Launched with a flourish less than two years ago, the partnership between singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE was poised to shake up the fashion industry. Its promise was to put a celebrity influencer, rather than a designer, at the heart of its offering and appeal directly to social media savvy buyers. But last week the pop star and the world’s biggest luxury group said they were putting the clothing venture on hold.

The two will continue to work together on the Fenty cosmetics and skincare business, and L Catterton, the private equity fund backed by LVMH founder Bernard Arnault, has also just invested in Savage X Fenty, Rihanna’s lingerie line. Still, the pause of Fenty’s fashion activities is a lesson for all luxury groups: Staying power trumps social media buzz. 

The reasons for suspending Fenty’s ready-to-wear business are clear. The pandemic pummeled demand for apparel and particularly for the dressy offerings from Fenty. Denim corset skirts costing $360 just haven’t sold as well as pajamas and night cream. There were also practical problems with Fenty’s strategy of creating multiple collections amid travel restrictions, with LVMH based in Paris and Rihanna in the U.S.

But perhaps the biggest hurdle for Fenty was the pandemic-inspired rush to the biggest brands, such as Hermes International and LVMH’s Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, instead of toward newer choices. People bought fewer luxury goods overall last year, but when they did spend, they splurged on well-known labels steeped in history. In both the U.S. and China, affluent shoppers who had amassed savings during lockdown chose to splash out on a Birkin bag or a Rolex watch rather than on a more experimental purchase. Handbags especially were popular, but they weren’t yet a big focus for Fenty.

The shift in consumer spending isn’t only affecting fledgling fashion houses. Other luxury groups that were in decline before the pandemic, such as Prada SpA, Burberry Group Plc and Salvatore Ferragamo SpA, are also finding life more difficult. They haven’t been able to wrestle customers away from brands like Louis Vuitton that can afford more marketing. But these companies can’t just pause their operations like Fenty.

Both Prada and Burberry are working hard on their turnarounds. The Italian house appointed Raf Simons as co-creative director last year to work with head designer Miuccia Prada. Alongside this creative reboot, it is improving its online operations. The British group meanwhile is creating more handbags and reducing the amount of products it puts on sale. Both are seeing early promising signs. Prada’s retail sales in December recovered to 2019 levels, while Burberry’s full-price sales improved.

Things aren’t going as well at Ferragamo. The family holding company is seeking a board shake-up, including increasing the number of independent directors. This could pave the way for a sale to one of the big groups. Conglomerates LVMH and Gucci-owner Kering SA have been leading the luxury pack, while Cartier-owner Cie Financiere Richemont SA has also enjoyed demand for its jewelry, but even these groups are not on equal footing.

On Wednesday, Gucci’s sales fell by a worse than expected 10% in the final quarter of 2020. Kering hopes to turbocharge the brand with a flurry of marketing around its 100th anniversary this year. It may need to think more radically about its star performer, perhaps even ditching Gucci’s distinctive “granny chic” aesthetic for something fresher.

All brands, however, could see some improvement this year as more people get vaccinated and venture out again. Indeed, one alternative for LVMH would have been to continue with Fenty’s fashion business in anticipation of a recovery. After economies reopen, young people will be eager to go back out — and they’ll need the outfits to do so. With a market capitalization of 270 billion euros ($325 billion), it could easily afford to produce a few more collections and ramp up digital marketing.

The company did take pains to point out that the label has only been paused, not shelved. It could still bring it back in better times. Instead of making it a fully fledged fashion line, though, it should focus on creating one-off collections, along the lines of other celebrity collaborations. Rihanna-approved party dresses will come in handy if predictions of a roaring 2020s for fashion prove correct.

Under the current circumstances, Fenty won’t be upending the fashion industry. But it might work better in luxury’s post-pandemic future.

(This opinion column has been written by Andrea Felsted)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Disha Patani(Instagram)
Disha Patani(Instagram)
fashion

Disha Patani turns on the oomph in bodycon gown with thigh high slit, SEE PICS

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Disha Patani took to her Instagram to share pictures in the sultry number by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, giving herself credit for doing her own stunning make-up and big hair to complete the look.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rihanna (Instagram)
Rihanna (Instagram)
fashion

Rihanna’s Fenty flop is a lesson for Gucci too

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:36 PM IST
The pandemic has pushed affluent customers toward familiar brands and away from the latest in fashion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mouni Roy slays sultry bling fashion in one-shoulder top, pink embellished skirt(Instagram/imouniroy)
Mouni Roy slays sultry bling fashion in one-shoulder top, pink embellished skirt(Instagram/imouniroy)
fashion

Mouni Roy slays sultry bling fashion in one-shoulder top, pink embellished skirt

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:49 PM IST
  • The Internet is on fire and Mouni Roy is to be blamed for flooding it with a slew of her smoking hot pictures in a beige one-shoulder top teamed with a pink skirt embellished with a sheer net | Check fashion cues inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra with her pets(Instagram story/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra with her pets(Instagram story/priyankachopra)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra enjoys a chill day with pets at home in pyjama set worth 53k

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:22 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra shared an image on her Instagram in which she can be seen enjoying in the puppy puddle and having a relaxing day at home in London.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Srimoyi Bhattacharya wears a garnet red metallic saree with silver gold missing stripe pattern with a Chanel belt (Photo: Instagram/Pranay_Baidya)
Srimoyi Bhattacharya wears a garnet red metallic saree with silver gold missing stripe pattern with a Chanel belt (Photo: Instagram/Pranay_Baidya)
fashion

Cinched with a cummerbund

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Saree isn’t just a piece of clothing
READ FULL STORY
Close
Even before the Covid-19 outbreak, Rocha had made it her mission to improve working conditions for the next generation of models through her Coco Rocha Model Camp. (Bloomberg )
Even before the Covid-19 outbreak, Rocha had made it her mission to improve working conditions for the next generation of models through her Coco Rocha Model Camp. (Bloomberg )
fashion

Coco Rocha trains new generation of models to survive a predatory industry

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:40 PM IST
With a pandemic and the collapse of retailers, young fashion models have fewer opportunities for photo shoots and runway jobs to get their foot in the door of an already problematic sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif(Instagram)
Katrina Kaif(Instagram)
fashion

Katrina Kaif stuns in artistic lehengas, shows future Indian brides how its done

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Of the many stunning outfits Katrina Kaif donned, one was a gorgeous royal blue number that made her resemble a fairytale-like, embroidered land version of a mermaid with its huge, furry sleeves, tight bodice of the blouse and the fishtailed structure of her skirt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditi Rao Hydari in a stunning floral print and summery colours(Instagram/aditiraohydari )
Aditi Rao Hydari in a stunning floral print and summery colours(Instagram/aditiraohydari )
fashion

Aditi Rao Hydari in 8k floral print shirt, mini shorts is summer outfit goals

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:08 PM IST
  • For a recent promotional event for her upcoming film, The Girl On The Train, Aditi Rao Hydari wore a pair of distressed mini shorts with a mint-coloured shirt and made us want to go on a beach vacation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday with mother(Instagram/ the_bollywood_closet)
Ananya Panday with mother(Instagram/ the_bollywood_closet)
fashion

Ananya Panday stays comfy and cosy in pink sweatshirt worth 80k for night-in

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:44 AM IST
  • The Khaali Peeli actor, Ananya Panday recently had a night in with her mother, Bhavna. She looked extremely adorable in her pink Gucci cat sweatshirt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With Britain under a national lockdown, streamed videos have replaced the usual bustling catwalk presentations.(Pixabay)
With Britain under a national lockdown, streamed videos have replaced the usual bustling catwalk presentations.(Pixabay)
fashion

Digital London Fashion Week kicks off

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:56 PM IST
A completely digital London Fashion Week kicked off on Friday, with designers hoping to entice trend-followers from the comfort of their homes with their latest creations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareeena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan(Varinder Chawla)
Kareeena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan radiates maternity glow in muted animal print maxi. SEE PICS

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan recently stepped out with Taimur Ali Khan when she was snapped by the paparazzi looking as glowing as ever in a loose, flowy dress with a closed neckline and tie-up detail on the neck.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Models showcase pieces from Rebecca Minkoff's latest collection.(RebeccaMinkoff,com)
Models showcase pieces from Rebecca Minkoff's latest collection.(RebeccaMinkoff,com)
fashion

NYFW: Guest rotations, temperature checks at Rebecca Minkoff show amid Covid

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Designer Rebecca Minkoff recreated an indoor botanical garden for her latest line at New York Fashion Week in one of the event's few live shows, with a limited number of guests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
fashion

Hermes sales climb as shoppers stick to top brands in coronavirus pandemic

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:06 PM IST
Hermes International sales jumped as the Birkin bag maker continued to benefit from its established appeal as a premium luxury brand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vidya Balan in quirky saree(Instagram/ balanvidya)
Vidya Balan in quirky saree(Instagram/ balanvidya)
fashion

Vidya Balan's 4k quirky saree has an actual usable pocket, read that again

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • Vidya Balan recently shared images of herself wearing a quirky saree that had a pocket and was draped over a colourful frill skirt. The actor looked stunning in the funky number as she accessorised it with statement jewellery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut(Twitter)
Kangana Ranaut(Twitter)
fashion

Kangana Ranaut dazzles in white, prays at Puri Jagannath temple amid Dhaakad

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut headed to the Puri Jagannath temple in Odisha, and looked stunning as always in a gorgeous white and gold palazzo kurta set with Chikankari and silver kamdani work on it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP