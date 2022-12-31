New Year 2023 oral health tips as brushing teeth is not enough for dental hygiene

Our capacity to eat, speak, smile and express emotions are impacted by our oral health where a person's oral health has an impact on their self-worth, academic achievement and attendance at work or school but millions of people experience pain and impairment due to dental disorders, which can range from gum disease and cavities to oral cancer and they cost taxpayers billions of dollars annually. Healthy teeth require a lifetime of maintenance so, even if you've been told you have lovely teeth, it's still important to care for them properly every day to avoid issues, which entails using the appropriate oral care products and paying attention to your routine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jamshed K Tavadia, Consultant Dentist at Masina Hospital said, “Brushing is one of the most important methods of keeping teeth clean and gums healthy. There are a few different techniques of brushing that your dentist can recommend after having checked the oral condition. Choosing a soft brush with an FDA-approved paste is a must but is it enough? One needs an adjunct to brushing as well. A lot of interdental spaces are left untouched with brushing alone.”

He explained, “One can also use mouthwash as it has proven to be helpful, especially for gum issues and sensitive teeth as there are medicated mouthwashes available. Interdental brushes also help in cleaning the nooks and spaces between the teeth and under the dental bridges. Flossing is one of the most understated yet the most effective procedure to keep dental health in check. Flossing helps in keeping the interdental surfaces clean. However, one should avoid over-zealous flossing as it may cause damage if it injures the gums. All said and done, brushing the right way is important. A little extra effort with other oral hygiene aids is always better.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your general dental health is greatly influenced by your daily routine and even the most diligent brushers and flossers should visit the dentist regularly. You should visit the dentist at least twice a year for cleanings and checkups as a dentist can check for cavities, remove calculus and recommend treatments in addition to identifying current problems.

Sagar Awatade, Co-Founder of Oracura, revealed, “Owing to a lack of awareness, dental hygiene is often overlooked and least cared about unless one starts to face severe dental issues, which eventually lead to more complex treatments. Most of it, if not all, can certainly be prevented by having an appropriate dental routine. Although brushing is integral to maintaining good dental health, it is just not enough. With a manual toothbrush, you can clean the visible parts of the teeth but it all starts from the nooks and crannies of your mouth where the toothbrush simply cannot reach.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “Getting creative with toothpicks, safety pins, etc to get rid of the food particles only adds more to the damage. While string floss is particularly difficult to use for most people and can also lead to bleeding and other issues, Water flossing becomes an easy, efficient, and reliable choice. When used properly, it not only reaches in between your teeth but is also so much more quick and effective in removing the plaque from your teeth and cleaning gums, thereby preventing so many dental issues.”

The ADA Seal of Acceptance should always be sought when purchasing oral health goods. The product has undergone extensive testing and has received the American Dental Association's mark of approval from experts in microbiology, toxicology, pharmacology and chemistry. Your dentist might offer tailored product recommendations based on your particular circumstances.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}