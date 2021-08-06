Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / No link yet between menstrual disorders and Covid-19 shots: EU regulator
No link yet between menstrual disorders and Covid-19 shots: EU regulator

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 08:14 PM IST
Representational image(Unsplash)

Europe's drugs regulator said on Friday it had so far not found a link between COVID-19 vaccines and menstrual disorders and advised three new conditions be added as possible side-effects after vaccination with J&J's coronavirus shot.

Cases of menstrual disorders reported after vaccination were studied by its safety committee, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said, adding that it had requested for more data from vaccine developers to assess the issue.

The watchdog recommended that immune thrombocytopenia, or low blood platelets, dizziness, and tinnitus, or ringing in the ear, be added to the labels of J&J's single-shot vaccine.

The EMA stressed that benefits of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine still outweighed any risks, adding that it had analysed 1,183 cases of dizziness and more than 100 cases of tinnitus to reach its conclusion.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
