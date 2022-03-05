No Smoking Day: How to quit smoking? Expert offers tips

No Smoking Day: Every year, the second Wednesday of the month of March is celebrated as No Smoking Day. Smoking, a habit of many, is associated with severe health hazards, often leading to lung cancer. Smoking tobacco is a habit that people find hard to leave, quit or decrease. With the same, passive smoking also causes severe health problems, often leading to asthma, bronchitis and pneumonia.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Arunesh Kumar, HOD and Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram said that the best way to slowly quit smoking is to anticipate and plan the challenges that are to be faced while quitting.

Speaking of passive smoking and the health hazards caused by the same, Arunesh Kumar added, " Children are particularly at risk of serious health effects from second-hand smoke. Passive smoking increases the risk of respiratory illnesses in children, including asthma, bronchitis and pneumonia. Second-hand smoke has been confirmed as a cause of lung cancer by various leading health authorities. Chemicals in second-hand smoke like ammonia, sulphur and formaldehyde damage the nose, eyes, throat and lungs. These compounds are especially harmful to people with lung conditions such as bronchitis or asthma."

Passive smoking doesn't just stop at the respiratory ailments. When exposed to smoke for a long time, it can accelerate the chances of mouth cancer, nasal sinus cancer, throat cancer, larynx cancer, loss of lung function, long and short-term respiratory symptoms and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease as well.

Arunesh Kumar also gave us some tips on what needs to be done in order to quit the habit of smoking. We have noted the tips below:

Nicotine Replacement Therapy: Use of nicotine lozenges, gum and patches improve the chances helping a person quit smoking.

Prescription Pills: Prescribed medicines often reduce the craving of smoking in a person, and slowly lead to withdrawal from the habit.

Behavioural Therapy: In this therapy, several strategies are provided which helps the person to slowly quit smoking.

Avoid Triggers like Alcohol: Drinking alcohol often triggers smoking. It is best to avoid alcohol when a person is in a quit smoking programme.

