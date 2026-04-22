No time for workouts? Fitness expert shares easy ways to stay active all day: ‘2 short walks after meals…’

If you are swamped with back-to-back meetings or deadlines and think you can't fit in your workouts, you might want to rethink that. Even on the most hectic days, it is possible to squeeze in some form of exercise. It begins with a mindset shift, where you start treating movement as a non-negotiable part of your day rather than something optional.

Know how you can fit workouts in your day, even if you have no time. (Picture credit: Adobe Stock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: Fitness trainer reveals 10 foods to avoid before your run: High-fibre cereals to dairy products

Let's break down how you can easily include workouts in your day. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Spoorthi S, fitness expert at Cult, clarified one of the biggest misconceptions people have about fitness. "One of the doubts is that you need a minimum of 60 minutes if you want to get a good workout done. And this thought is also the reason why so many busy people skip out on their workouts because ‘they don’t have time."

It acts as a mental barrier to your workout if you think of exercises only as time-intensive. Challenging this belief, the fitness expert further elaborated, “A few minutes of movement done repeatedly across the day improves circulation, maintains mobility, keeps metabolism active and builds strength over time. In reality, even some workout is better than no workout.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} So this suggests that fitness is less about how long you work out and more about how consistently you move- even in short bursts. If you find it difficult to go for a long workout session, you can go for small movements throughout the day. This keeps fitness far more realistic, particularly for those with very packed schedules. Habit stacking {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So this suggests that fitness is less about how long you work out and more about how consistently you move- even in short bursts. If you find it difficult to go for a long workout session, you can go for small movements throughout the day. This keeps fitness far more realistic, particularly for those with very packed schedules. Habit stacking {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Spoorthi recommended a trick called habit stacking, which helps incorporate exercise into your routine. It essentially means attaching a new habit, in this case a movement, to an existing daily habit. She shared examples such as “Mobility while watching TV, a short walk after brushing your teeth, walking while taking calls." When done consistently, these small actions cumulatively help reduce sedentary time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spoorthi recommended a trick called habit stacking, which helps incorporate exercise into your routine. It essentially means attaching a new habit, in this case a movement, to an existing daily habit. She shared examples such as “Mobility while watching TV, a short walk after brushing your teeth, walking while taking calls." When done consistently, these small actions cumulatively help reduce sedentary time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The fitness expert further explained how fitness can be broken down into quick, practical actions: “Think 5-minute stretches, 10 push-ups every time you enter your room, 2 short walks post meals or simple things like always taking the stairs.”

Stretch in between your work. (Picture credit: Freepik)

East movement hacks for busy days:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The fitness expert listed easy hacks and why they work that can make fitness easy for you, especially if you are busy:

1. Set a minimum movement requirement for yourself

This could be steps, timed workouts, or a walk.

It will help you stay consistent.

2. Focus on NEAT (Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis)

Increase it by walking while texting or scrolling, doing small chores more actively, or parking slightly farther away.

This alone can significantly impact energy expenditure.

3. Have a set template of a few workouts

Desk stretches, a short workout between meetings, or a pre-bed stretch routine can help you fit small chunks of movement throughout the day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON