Nobody cares: Singer Cheryl advises people on weight gain amid Covid-19 lockdown

Cheryl has a piece of advice for people who have gained weight during the coronavirus lockdown. In a recent interview with a magazine, the British singer urged people to change their mindset around food.

When asked what advise she would give someone who was trying out several different diets to lose or control their weight, the singer noted that people tend to be very harsh with themselves. She told Marie Claire in an interview, "We can be very, very harsh on ourselves. And for what? Look at that shame and guilt. No, you didn't have a good week, you just changed your lifestyle. I think that's a really good thing - to shift your frame of mind from being so extreme and putting that pressure on yourself."

"Just live your life. If you want spaghetti Carbonara, have the spaghetti Carbonara. Nobody cares. You might have a little muffin at the end of the week, but nobody cares," she added.

Cheryl also shared how she motivated her sister-in-law to not feel sad over gaining weight saying that she told her to stop caring because nobody else was bothered and she should focus on what makes her happy, instead of focusing on what size jeans she wears. The British singer said, "I had this conversation with my sister-in-law last week. She keeps saying that her jeans don't fit anymore. I said, 'ok, get the bigger size." Your wardrobe doesn't fit - let's accept that. Get some new ones. Are you happier like this? Does anything else matter? Get the size 27 - no one cares'"

Cheryl was earlier a part of the all-girl band Girls Aloud before she made a name for herself as a solo artist. She is best known for singing tracks like Fight for this love, Call my name and Love made me do it among many others.