Nora Fatehi gets into workout mode and shows off her fit physique in new gym video: Watch inside

Dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi took to Instagram recently to share a video of herself getting ready to sweat it out at the gym and show off her fit physique. The star's clip delighted her followers, and soon it went viral online. The star often shares snippets from her daily life with fans on Instagram, from photoshoots to red carpet events to travel diaries and more. This latest gym video will leave you motivated to kickstart your morning with some high-octane exercise sessions. Scroll ahead to watch Nora's clip.

On Sunday, Nora Fatehi posted a video on her Instagram stories that showed her at the gym. The star seemed to be recording the clip mid-workout and left us inspired by flaunting her toned physique. She used a 'Loading' sticker for the clip that showed her sitting on her knees on the ground with thigh resistance bands, wearing a black sports bra and matching high waisted cycling shorts. The Dilbar Girl kept the routine fuss-free by tying her hair in a sleeked back side-parted ponytail.

Watch the video here:

Thigh-Resistance Band Exercise Benefits:

In the video, Nora kneeled on the ground while wearing a thigh resistance band - workout equipment meant to be useful for lower body workouts, including legs and glutes. They help one move with better form, produce power from the right muscles, and improve flexibility, strength and balance. It also activates the core, improves strength and athletic performance, boosts mobility, and decreases the chance of injury.

Earlier, Nora had posted a video of herself dressed in a yellow chiffon saree and served ethnic fashion goals. The star wore the lightly embellished six yards with a matching bralette adorned with sequins, strapped sleeves, a plunging neckline and a backless silhouette.

Check it out here:

Meanwhile, Nora was last seen in Guru Randhawa's music video, Dance Meri Rani. It was a sequel to Guru's music video with Nora, Naach Meri Rani.

