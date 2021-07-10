Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nurture your spirit: Ankita Konwar shares the best cure for the body

Ankita Konwar, Milind Soman's better half, recently took to her social media handle and shared the best cure for the body.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 10, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Ankita Konwar(Instagram)

Milind Soman's better half Ankita Konwar is just as much a fitness fanatic as he is, and the couple who constantly set couple goals with their healthy lifestyle often share their fitness routines, daily mantras, exercises, dietary plans, and much more with their fans and followers on social media.

Ankita recently took to her social media handle and shared the best cure for the body. Sharing a picture of herself in a purple sports bra and matching shorts with white abstract print all over. She beamed at the camera with open hair and a make-up free face as she captioned, "The best cure for the body is a quiet mind. The past week was quite noisy for me and I had to shift my focus even more towards my mind."

She went on, "That meant sometimes just sitting quietly in a corner with my thoughts, taking the time to understand them without being judgmental. That also meant lesser time for physical workouts. But the best part about the body is that it follows the mind. When the mind is relaxed, so is the body."

The 29-year-old continued with sharing how a clear mind helps the body as well, adding, "When the mind is clear enough to make good decisions, the body follows. And even with minimum amount of workout, it stays healthy."

She advised that people should not feel guilty if they can't make their goals, but instead should continue nurturing their spirit so that their body follows. She wrote, "So don’t rush, don’t feel bad that today you couldn’t attain your personal best. Focus inside, nurture your spirit and the body will follow."

