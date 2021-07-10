Ankita Konwar's cutie Milind Soman trains with two mudgars in new workout video

Ankita Konwar’s ‘cutie’ Milind Soman loves working out with a mudgar. One look at his Instagram account, and you would understand what we are talking about. His latest exercise video shows the actor and supermodel sweating it out in nature with the equipment. It is the weekend workout motivation we needed.

Taking to Instagram, Milind Soman shared a shirtless video of himself exercising on his balcony, surrounded by greenery. He used two same-sized mudgars for the routine.

In the video, the actor sweated it out in the open as his pet cat leisurely chilled in the background. He jokingly captioned the clip, “Spot the cat.”

The video begins with a shirtless and barefoot Milind swinging the two mudgars over his head from one side to another simultaneously. This type of workout routine helps in strengthening the arm, shoulder and back muscles. It also corrects the posture.

Milind just wore a pair of black shorts for the routine and flaunted his salt-and-pepper look.

After Milind shared the clip, it garnered several likes and comments from his fans. His wife, Ankita Konwar, also left a comment. She wrote, “My cuties,” with several heart-eye and heart emoticons.

What are the benefits of mudgar training?

Exercising with mudgar, a type of bat that resembles a gada or a heavy mace, helps to strengthen the shoulders as it allows extensive movements of the muscles present there. Moreover, these exercises are also beneficial for building forearm strength.

Using the club requires intense concentration, body coordination and balance. Thus, mudgar exercises strengthen focus and body posture. It also enhances the cardiovascular functioning of the body.

Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug. The two often share their fitness journeys with fans on social media platforms. Did Milind’s exercise regimen inspire you?

