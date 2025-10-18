Nutritionist cautions against heavy Diwali sweets; shares healthier, guilt-free alternatives to enjoy the festival

Diwali is the season of lights, laughter, and sweets, but overindulging in traditional mithais can spike sugar levels and affect your health. Suman Agarwal, nutritionist and weight loss expert, shares in her October 18 Instagram post some healthier alternatives to enjoy festive treats guilt-free while still celebrating the spirit of the festival. (Also read: Fortis gastronologist says 'sweets are more harmful than you think'; shares the right way to eat them this Diwali ) Celebrate Diwali with low-fat, sugar-free sweet options for your cravings. (Freepik)

1. Apple almond rabdi

A smooth, low-fat dessert flecked with apple bits and delicately laced with cinnamon.

Makes: 2½ cups | Serving size: ½ cup | Serves: 5

Prep time: 5 mins | Cooking time: 25 mins

Ingredients:

20 almonds, finely sliced

3 tbsp sugar

1 litre double-toned milk (1.5% fat)

¼ tsp cinnamon powder

½ large apple

Instructions:

1. Boil milk until reduced by half, add sugar, and boil for 2 more minutes.

2. Peel and finely chop the apple (do not chop in advance to avoid browning).

3. Stir in apple, almonds, and cinnamon powder.

Nutrition (per serving): 152 kcal | Protein: 7 g | Fat: 5 g | Carbs: 20 g | Calcium: 228 mg | Fibre: 0.2 g | Iron: 0.3 mg

2. Bliss balls

Sugar-free bites to satisfy your sweet cravings.

Makes: 14 | Serving size: 1 | Prep time: 1 min | Cooking time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

12 large pitted dates

6 walnuts

6 almonds

½ cup desiccated coconut + 2 tbsp for rolling

2 tbsp cocoa powder

Instructions:

1. Grind all ingredients (except 2 tbsp coconut) until smooth but slightly crumbly.

2. Divide the mixture into 14 portions and roll into balls.

3. Roll balls in the remaining coconut.

4. Store in an airtight container or refrigerate.

Nutrition (per serving): 89 kcal | Protein: 1 g | Fat: 3 g | Carbs: 13 g | Calcium: 25 mg | Fibre: 1.5 g | Iron: 1 mg

3. Dudhi halwa with dry fruits

A melt-in-your-mouth delight that’s low in fat.

Makes: 3 cups | Serving size: ½ cup | Serves: 6

Prep time: 5 mins | Cooking time: 35 mins

Ingredients:

4 cups dudhi (bottle gourd), grated

1 litre fat-free milk (0–0.8% fat)

17 almonds, julienned

16 cashews, julienned

1½ tsp cardamom powder

1/3 cup sugar

Instructions:

1. Boil milk until reduced by half.

2. Squeeze dudhi to remove water; sauté 5 mins, cover and steam 10 mins.

3. Add reduced milk, cook while stirring.

4. Stir in sugar, almonds, cashews; cook till halwa thickens.

5. Add cardamom powder and serve hot or chilled.

Nutrition (per serving): 156 kcal | Protein: 7.5 g | Fat: 4.3 g | Carbs: 21.5 g | Calcium: 273 mg | Fibre: 0.6 g | Iron: 0.8 mg

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.