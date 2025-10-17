Nutritionist reveals ‘9-1’ rules to make weight loss simple: 3 main meals, 9K daily steps, 8 glasses of water

A weight loss journey requires a holistic, multifaceted process. Which means, there's more to the story than simply dieting or working out. But how do you remember everything, without losing track? Are there any acronyms or simpler tricks to tie it all together? Weight loss can be done easily with the help of a few designated fitness steps. (Picture credit: Pexel)

Nutritionist Zubair Afzal, in a September 13 Instgaram post revealed an easy-to-remember 9-1 rule. The hack is convenient as it is a sort of a countdown of daily habits that cover all the fitness essentials, from daily movement to sleep. The countdown also quantifies the habit. Let's take a look at them one by one.

9. Walk 9000 steps daily

Clocking in the daily movement is one of the most important fitness goals in your day. Zubair revealed walking 9000 steps daily burns calories and directly burns calories. It keeps metabolism active throughout the day. While 10k steps is most often the benchmark, a slightly lower step count helps too. A Lancet Public Health report found that walking 7K steps daily can reduce your risk of death by 47%. So, aiming for 9k steps keeps the perfect balance.

8. Drink 8 glasses of water

Next, the nutritionist recommended drinking at least 8 glasses of water because they help keep you hydrated and reduce cravings. A study also confirmed this link between drinking water and weight loss. If one drinks 2 cups of water before meals, it will help with weight loss.

7. Get 7 hours of sleep

Sleep plays a crucial role in the body's recovery. The nutritionist suggested it is also essential for fat-burning hormones to work. A 2023 study found that good quality sleep helps to maintain body weight.

6. Meditate for 6 miniutes

Nutritionist Zubair suggested meditating, even if for a few minutes or so. It helps to control stress and, in turn, manage tendencies of emotional eating. In the fast-paced lifestyle these days, a few minutes of meditation helps to feel better.

5. Eat 5 servings of fruit and vegetables

The nutritionist recommended eating at least 5 foods and veggies as they contain fibre and vitamins. Another study from 2024 shed light on fibre's ability to promote weight loss and improve metabolic health.

4. Take 4 mini breaks

Lately, daily routines have become increasingly sedentary, with people sitting at their desks for long hours. Instead, the nutritionist suggested standing up, stretching, or walking around every couple of hours to keep the body active.

3. 3 main meals and 3 snacks

Planning your meals helps keep your hunger in check. The nutritionist recommended eating 3 main meals and 3 snacks in between to maintain a balanced eating plan and avoid overeating.

2. Support better digestion

The nutritionist highlighted gut health. Often gut finds itself at the epicentre of health conversation and rightly so. According to Zubair, when digestion is improved, weight loss becomes easier.

In a March 2025 HT Lifestyle interview with Dr Arush Sabharwal, Bariatric and Metabolic Surgeon at SCOD Clinic, the correlation between digestion and weight loss was confirmed.

He said, “Gut health is also linked with keeping the digestive hormones regulated, namely leptin and ghrelin, which assist in regulating the appetite by curbing hunger.”

Further, he also explained what happens if your digestion process is disrupted. “When the body’s ability to digest food is compromised, it leads to chronic inflammation in the gut. The most common causes behind the gut’s inflammatory response include consuming a diet high in sugar and processed foods or certain food intolerances. This often leads to the body’s inability to respond to insulin or a decrease in insulin’s efficiency, leading to abdominal weight gain.”

1. Do 1 joyful activity daily

Finding peace and joy in a hectic lifestyle is very important. Nutritionist Zubair recommended adopting any happiness-inducing activity that supports weight loss. It can be anything, from walking your dog or dancing to trending music.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.