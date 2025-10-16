Telegram CEO Pavel Durov shares his ‘crazy’ fitness routine: 300 push-ups, squats to extreme heat and cold therapy

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov takes fitness to an entirely different level, prioritising discipline and long-term results over fleeting comforts. His daily routine and wellness practices showcase a commitment to pushing physical and mental boundaries, extreme habits that most would find daunting. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov embraces extreme wellness routines for long-term health benefits. (Instagram/@durov)

In an October 3 interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, Durov shared his intense wellness regimen, which Fridman described as “crazy” given how much Durov is able to endure. (Also read: Health coach shares 5 simple daily habits that help him look and feel 20 years younger: ‘This isn’t about creams or…’ )

Inside Pavel Durov's intense fitness routine

Durov admits that his daily push-ups and squats may be monotonous, but they play a crucial role in building self-discipline. He starts every morning with this routine, which helps him kick off his workday on the right note. “I do 300 push-ups and 300 squats every morning. On top of that, I hit the gym five to six times a week, spending one to two hours each day,” he told Fridman.

While squats may feel particularly boring, Durov emphasises their purpose, “They’re not that hard, just boring. But once you push through, it becomes easier to tackle other work-related tasks,” he explains.

The tech entrepreneur also incorporates extreme wellness routines, like ice baths, as a test of self-discipline. “I think the main muscle you can exercise is this one, the muscle of self-discipline. Not your biceps or pecs. Once you train that, everything else follows naturally,” he adds.

How he combine extreme cold and heat for wellness

“It’s not always pleasant, but the discomfort is brief. A few minutes of suffering in an ice bath or sauna leads to hours or days of feeling great, and offers long-term health benefits,” Durov says.

He pairs extreme cold with uncomfortably hot sauna sessions, following the Eastern European “Banya” tradition. “Banya is an extreme sauna that maximises heat, uses herbs and branches, and provides a holistic, natural experience. It’s intense, but I’ve gotten used to it,” he explains.

Even when the temperatures feel extreme, Durov believes the benefits outweigh the temporary discomfort, “It’s only a few minutes of suffering, but the rewards last for hours or even days. Plus, it contributes to long-term health,” he emphasises.

