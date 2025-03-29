Ice baths to nose strips and mouth tape: Fitness influencer Ashton Hall who gets up at 3:50 AM drops his night routine

If waking up at 6 or 7 AM ( that too after snoozing your alarm at least thrice) feels tough for you, imagine starting your day before the crack of dawn. Ashton Hall sparked interest on internet with his unusual morning and night routines. (Instagram)

Fitness influencer Ashton Hall takes it a notch higher, stepping into unconventional territory as he made waves for starting his day at 3:50 AM. Turns out his night routine leading up to his bedtime is equally intriguing and out-of-the-ordinary. Ashton Hall took to X to share his nighttime routine that begins at 5:20 PM. He captioned, “Night routine. How I managed to wake up at 3:50 AM. Bad decisions are made late at night. Go to sleep.”

Ashton Hall's night routine

Ashton Hall's night routine is precise and meticulously planned, with every minute accounted for, down to the last minute. This shows his seriousness of staying on track by adhering to time, leaving no room for procrastination or time waste.

He starts the routine at 5:20 PM and goes to sleep at 7:34 PM. Here are the steps that were featured in Ashton's night routine video:

5:02 PM- 5:24 PM: Ashton Hall takes a cold bath and pours ice cubes into his bathtub. Bath salt is added to elevate the bathtub to maximise the benefits of the cold bath.

5:30 PM- 5:52 PM: He takes another bath, this time a regular one, with aromatic candles in the background. A bath bomb is added to the water, and a tray is placed across the tub so he can finish his dinner while being in his bath.

6:20 PM- 6:35 PM: Ashton eats a banana and rubs its peel on his face. Then he shows his oral care routine, rinsing his mouth with water and brushing.

6:46 PM- 5:50 PM: He applies nasal strips on his nostrils and mouth tape to cover his mouth in order to promote nasal breathing during his sleep.

6:51 PM- 6:59 PM: Ashton sprays bedtime perfume, takes off his watch and wears a smart sleep ring to track his sleep pattern through the night.

7:00 PM- 7:34 PM: He reads the bible and, at 7:34, goes to sleep.

More about Ashton's morning routine

Previously, Ashton shared his morning routine, which starts at 3:50 AM. After his morning dental and beard care routine, he does his push-ups at 4:20 AM. Then, for a few minutes, he settles down for journaling, which is again planned down to the last minute. At around 5:40 AM, he dunks his face in a bowl of iced water with freshly squeezed lime juice. At 6 AM, he heads outside, takes a hot bath, and starts cardio. Later, he comes back, takes another shower, and prepares for breakfast around 9:19 AM.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

