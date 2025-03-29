Indians have a big sleep crisis: Survey shows how sleep is being delayed for late night scrolls and binge watch

Sleep is the fundamental pillar of good health, making it all the more important to sleep on time and get adequate hours of rest. But it turns out that Indians are suffering from a troubling sleep crisis. Staying up late makes you feel groggy in the morning.(Unsplash)

As per Wakefit's Great Indian Scorecard 2025, alarming sleep trends have been spotted. The survey findings revealed the problematic sleep behaviours and revealed how Indians regularly stay up beyond the recommended bedtime. Furthermore, this erratic sleep time resulted in negative consequences as well. Let's take a deeper look at the insights.

When do Indians go to sleep?

Sleeping on time is one of the non-negotiables of a healthy lifestyle. But more and more Indians are undermining the importance of correct bedtime. Wakefit's survey, which included 4,500 responses across India collected between March 2024 and February 2025, unveiled major changes in sleep behaviour.

The findings include:

58 percent reported sleeping past 11 pm, exceeding the recommended bedtime of 10 pm.

Regionally, Kolkata reports the highest percentage of individuals going to bed post 11 pm. (72.8 percent), while Chennai and Hyderabad report the lowest (around 55 percent).

Why are Indians sleeping late?

Late night device usage push bedtime frequently.(Photo by Victoria Heath on Unsplash)

Sleep is sidelined as late-night entertainment takes precedence. According to Wakefit's survey, 84 percent of respondents use their phones before bed, with some also engaging in binge-watching.

Phone usage is particularly common among the youth, as the survey identified the 25-30 age group uses 90 percent more on phones before bed. Regionally, cities like Gurugram (94 percent) and Bengaluru (90 percent) show the highest cases of bedtime phone usage.

The survey identified the 25-30 age group as the most frequent users of phones before bed, actively delaying sleep. This group includes young professionals who have completed their education and joined the workforce, working hard.

After a hectic day at work, they postpone bedtime to squeeze in some entertainment, whether it's scrolling through social media or binge-watching, as a way of reclaiming personal time. This behaviour, called revenge bedtime procrastination, could be one of the reasons behind this sleep behaviour.

The survey also pinpointed another reason for delays in sleep. 35 percent stay up worrying about the future, suggesting heightened stress-related sleep disruptions

What may be the immediate problems of sleeping late?

The survey also covers the consequences of poor bedtime and improper sleep duration.

These include:

44 percent wake up feeling unrested, impacting their daily wellbeing.

59 percent experiencing daytime sleepiness at work

Grogginess and lethargy are some of the immediate effects of sleeping late, making it harder to stay alert and perform daily tasks efficiently.

Looks like skewed sleep patterns are not anything new. As per Wakefit's past edition of the Great Indian Scorecard, over 51-51-58 percent of respondents regularly reported sleeping past 11 pm. While 1 in 3 Indians, based on the self-reported data, suspect they may have insomnia. Moreover, the data on phone usage before bedtime is downright unsettling as over 2 years, phone usage remained high, ranging from 84-90 percent.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, a doctor weighed in and revealed how device usage is one of the biggest reasons for late sleep. Dr Hemalata Arora, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, said, “Sleeping late, especially after using phones, can seriously affect your sleep health, particularly for children and teenagers. Several clinical studies have shown that screen use before bed delays and disrupts sleep. It’s not just the bright light from the screen that keeps you awake, it’s also the kind of content you watch or read. Whether it’s exciting, emotional, or just highly engaging, this content increases brain activity and delays your body’s natural readiness for sleep. Over time, this can shorten sleep duration, reduce sleep quality, and lead to daytime fatigue. Since poor sleep is linked to health issues like obesity, depression, and heart problems, improving bedtime screen habits is a vital step for better wellbeing.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.