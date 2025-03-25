Who is Ashton Hall? The fitness influencer going viral for his extreme morning routine

Ashton Hall has taken the internet by storm with his intense morning routine, leaving followers both amazed and sceptical. The entrepreneur and fitness influencer recently went viral for his ultra-disciplined regimen, which kicks off at 3:52 a.m. and wraps up by 9:30 a.m. While Hall, who boasts millions of followers across Instagram and TikTok, originally shared the routine himself, an X account amplified the buzz by reposting the clip. Ashton Hall has gone viral for his detailed morning routine, which begins at 3:52 a.m.(@ashtonhallofficial/Instagram)

Ashton Hall shares his early morning routine

Hall begins his morning with a practice called mouth taping which, according to WebMD, “involves placing special adhesive tape over your lips at night to keep your mouth closed and to stop mouth breathing while you sleep." Following the peel off the tape, he proceeded to brush his teeth at around 3:53 am followed by a gargle with Saratoga Spring Water before he took the bottle out for a pump at 4 am.

Hall then moved to do push-ups which he finished roughly by 4:20 am. Between 4:30 a.m. and 4:45 a.m., he took time to read and jot down notes in his journal. He also listened to what appeared to be a spiritual podcast before going back to writing while the Saratoga Spring Water bottle stayed by his side.

At 5:46 a.m., Hall prepared an ice bath by adding ice cubes and water from his Saratoga Spring Water bottle into a bowl. He massaged the ice in the water before fully submerging his face, a process that lasted around three minutes. About 15 minutes later, he changed into workout gear for his first session of the day, accessorising with a ring and what appeared to be a $4.6K Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet. By 6:30 a.m., he was sprinting on a treadmill at a high speed for 20 minutes before heading to the pool. At 7:36 a.m., he dove into crystal-clear water for a 15-minute swim, followed by a cooldown in another pool.

Hall then took a shower from 8:20 a.m. to 8:35 a.m. after which he ate a banana and smeared the peel on his face at 8: 45 am. Ten minutes later, at 8:55 he washed his face again. His second ice cube-filled bowl of the day arrived at 9:06 am. As the bowl was placed at his desk, Hall appeared in a suit and took a seat in front of his computer before he dunked his face in the bowl, as reported by People magazine.

The fitness fiend began his work day ten minutes later. As he dove into his work, the lady who prepared his ice bowl made some breakfast for him which included scrambled eggs, two slices of avocado toast and bacon of sorts. He took his first meal of the day at 9:26 a.m. followed by a few gulps of his Saratoga Spring Water.

Fans react to Hall's intense workout

A user wrote, “WHY ARE THE MINUTES SO SPECIFIC.” A second user wrote, “Bros morning routine is my whole day, nah i gotta fix up.” A third user wrote, “Bro was 4 minutes in the air im crying.” Another user wrote, “Does this guy even sleep atp?” while a user wrote, “Bro woke up at 3am with wearing jewelry.”