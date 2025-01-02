Bedtime tales are more than children's stories: Study shows they are metaphors for sleep-related problems

Narrating fairytales to children before sleep is a bedtime ritual. Children get cosy and calm down for a good night’s sleep as they listen to their favourite stories. A study published in the British Medical Journal shed light on the hidden value of these age-old children’s stories. They teach children about the value of healthy sleep. The study researchers assessed the popular fairy tale stories and found that they are more than comforting tales for the young. Children throw a fit when they have to go to sleep and often they are read stories to calm down. (Shutterstock)

Classic fairytales and their meanings

Each childhood tale holds a profound metaphor that might not be immediately apparent, even to adults on a first reading.

The researchers analysed the underlying meanings of Snow White, The Princess and the Pea, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, and Peter Pan and related it to sleep disorders.

Snow white and the seven dwarfs

In snow white, all the names of the dwarf characters hint at the different aspects of poor sleep. For instance, Sleepy, Grumpy, and Bashful show the common effects of sleep deprivation, such as irritability, tiredness, and difficulty in socializing. The researchers further added that these behaviours are often associated with sleep disorders like obstructive sleep apnea, which affects sleep quality and leads to daytime behavioural difficulties. Snow white’s tale shows how sleep deprivation leads to low mood and attention. Doc’s character in snow white had speech difficulties, showing the slurred speech as the consequence of sleep deprivation. Sneezy’s constant sneezing allergy could be worsened by poor sleep as sleep deprivation affects the immunity system. Snow white’s tale exhibits the dark side of sleep deprivation and how it also affects socialisation significantly.

Princess and the Pea

In Princess and the Pea, the princess could not sleep because a single pea was lodged in the pile of the mattress. She felt uncomfortable as being a true princess, she had heightened sensitivity that even a small pea kept her awake. But at a closer look, the researchers associated the lack of sleep with the metaphor for autism spectrum disorder. Sensory processing issues, such as being overly sensitive to certain, even trivial stimuli, can make it harder for children to fall asleep.

Goldilocks and the Three Bears

Goldilocks was not picky as finding the ‘just’ right environment is important for sleep as well. The researchers explained that a comfortable bed and a room that is not too hot or too cold but "just right" and is dark and quiet is ideal. Temperature is important to make a viable environment for sleep.

Peter Pan

Peter Pan’s tale introduces the symptoms of parasomnias. It is unusual and undesirable behaviour during sleep like walking, sleep talking, confusional arousals, and night terrors. The roots go back to some traumatic experiences. Peter Pan in the story himself experienced nightmares. The story also touches on the factors that can trigger parasomnias, such as stress and sleep deprivation, as reflected in the experiences of Peter, who was being chased by Captain Hook and his crew.

BEARS screener for children's sleep problems

Taking inspiration from the Goldilocks story, the BEARS screener can help detect sleep problems in children. They identified five key areas: Bedtime issues (difficulty falling or staying asleep), Excessive daytime sleepiness (being overly tired during the day), Awakenings at night (frequent waking), Regularity and duration of sleep (consistent sleep patterns and adequate sleep), and Snoring (a possible sign of sleep disorders like sleep apnea). With the help of this simple assessment tool, caregivers can easily spot and address potential sleep concerns in children early.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.