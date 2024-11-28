Can drinking 2 cups of water before meals help with weight loss? Study reveals what water really does to your body

Drinking eight glasses of water is good for our health. We have all heard this advice from health experts and try to inculcate this habit into our lives. But what does drinking water actually do for our health? Are there really any potential benefits to it? A study finally has an answer. Our water-drinking habits might help with weight loss, prevent kidney stones, and more.

According to new research published in JAMA Network Open, there are many surprising potential health benefits from something as simple as changing your daily water habits.

(Also Read | Woman reveals most important fat loss tip that helped her lose 25 kg: ‘You need to start eating more food...’)

Water: a low-cost, low-risk health intervention

The researchers analysed 18 randomized clinical trials and found that drinking a little more water each day could be a low-cost, low-risk health intervention. Moderate changes to our water drinking habits might help with weight loss, prevent kidney stones, and potentially improve conditions like migraines, urinary tract infections, and diabetes management, the study deduced.

Moderate changes to our water drinking habits might help with weight loss, prevent kidney stones.

What the study found

The research team conducted a systematic review of scientific databases, screening 1,464 studies and ultimately selecting 18 randomized clinical trials. These trials varied in duration, from just 4 days to 5 years.

Three studies found that drinking two cups of water before meals could significantly boost weight loss in adults. In one trial, participants lost up to 100% more weight than those who didn’t modify their water intake. Meanwhile, in the case of blood sugar levels, diabetes patients showed that drinking water before meals could significantly reduce fasting blood glucose levels. This could be related to the fact that people might feel fuller before eating, potentially reducing overall food consumption.

Three studies found that drinking two cups of water before meals could significantly boost weight loss.

In another trial, women who increased their daily water intake by 1,500 millilitres experienced fewer urinary tract infections and enjoyed longer periods of time between infections. The study deduced that drinking more water might help flush out bacteria and improve urinary tract health.

“We know that dehydration is detrimental, particularly in someone with a history of kidney stones or urinary infections. On the other hand, someone who suffers from frequent urination at times may benefit from drinking less. There isn’t a one size fits all approach for water consumption,” senior and corresponding author Benjamin Breyer, MD, MAS, the Taube Family Distinguished Professor and chair of the University of California-San Francisco’s Department of Urology said.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.