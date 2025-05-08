Doctor shares 4 gut issues that may be silently sabotaging your weight loss efforts

Weight loss demands consistent effort, from sticking to a diet tailored to your fitness needs to working out regularly. But occasionally, it can be frustrating when the scale refuses to budge despite doing everything ‘right.’ It turns out, your gut may be one of the reasons stalling your progress. It’s easy to overlook this missing piece of the puzzle, as most weight loss efforts focus on what to do, like eating right and moving more, and rarely on why your body might be holding on to weight. It's time to look at the bigger picture, beyond the tunnel vision of just diets and workouts. If weight loss feels difficult, it's time to look inward and look for gut health issues.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Arush Sabharwal, Bariatric and Metabolic Surgeon at SCOD Clinic, shared reasons why gut issues may pose a significant hurdle for your weight loss journey.

He said, “People nowadays are aware a lot about weight loss and focus on the same by eating a calorie-deficient diet, engaging in regular physical activity and staying motivated enough. But one important aspect affecting body weight is often overlooked, and it is gut health. A healthy gut goes a long way in weight management by assisting in adequate food digestion and nutrient absorption. Gut health is also linked with keeping the digestive hormones regulated, namely leptin and ghrelin, which assist in regulating the appetite by curbing hunger.”

Dr Ayush shared with us this detailed guide that covers a complete breakdown of the troubling gut issues:

1. Hunger cues with hormones

The body’s gut-brain axis is highly potent in linking the gut and brain. The digestive tract is responsible for regulating two important hormones - ghrelin (the hunger hormone) and leptin (the satiety hormone).

An unhealthy gut microbiome causes an imbalance between these two hormones, causing cravings and sometimes overeating too. If you focus on maintaining a healthy gut, well-regulated hormones aid in appetite control, and this, in turn, helps to manage body weight.

2. Metabolism and its link with gut microbiome

Your gut is home to trillions of healthy bacteria, which comprise the gut microbiome. The role of these healthy microorganisms is to assist in food digestion, absorb essential nutrients, and influence the number of calories the body absorbs.

If the gut microbiome is well-balanced, there is strong scientific evidence to suggest that an individual will have less body fat and maintain an optimal body weight. However, if the diet lacks fibre or fermented foods, or if there is excessive antibiotic use, it can disrupt the body’s metabolism and lead to increased fat storage.

Metabolism plays a role in regulating hunger.(Shutterstock)

3. Body’s inflammatory response and weight gain

When the body’s ability to digest food is compromised, it leads to chronic inflammation in the gut. The most common causes behind the gut’s inflammatory response include consuming a diet high in sugar and processed foods or certain food intolerances.

This often leads to the body’s inability to respond to insulin or a decrease in insulin’s efficiency, leading to abdominal weight gain. Healing your gut with anti-inflammatory foods like leafy greens, omega-3s, and fermented foods can help reduce bloating and make weight loss more efficient.

4. Gut’s efficiency in absorbing nutrients

No matter how healthy your diet is, if you possess a slow metabolism and a sluggish gut, there is a hindrance to nutrient absorption.

The key nutrients that our body requires for the production of energy, fat burning and thyroid functioning include vitamin B-complex, zinc, magnesium, etc.

But if you have a compromised gut lining, also known as leaky gut, these energy-synthesising nutrients may go unabsorbed and make the body’s metabolic response poor.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.