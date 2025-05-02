Doctor shares top 4 gut-easy snacks for people with constipation and IBS problems

Consistent bloating and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms like constipation can be difficult to manage. With the gut always being so volatile, regulating the irritable bloating syndrome symptoms like discomfort in bowel movements and other digestive system issues requires the right kind of dietary choices. Choosing the right nutrients will ensure there isn't much strain on your already sensitive gut system. Moreover, they come with the bonus of supporting and improving your digestive system. Bloating, diarrhoea, and constipation are some common problems that arise because of IBS.(Freepik)

Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi, who regularly shares tips on improving gut health on Instagram, shared easy-to-digest foods for people with IBS.

1. Peeled and steamed carrots

Peeled and steamed carrots not only have a softer texture for easier chewing and digestion, but their nutrients also make them ideal for sensitive stomachs. Dr Sethi added, “These are rich in soluble fibre and gentle on the GI system.”

2. Cucumber slices with pumpkin seeds

Second is cucumber slices with a few pumpkin seeds. This combo is refreshing for the summer and suitably crunchy when you crave crunchy snacks.

The doctor explained the nutrient contents and said, “Cucumbers are hydrating and low FODMAP while pumpkin seeds provide magnesium, which can help calm down gut spasms.”

For the uninitiated, FODMAP is short for Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides, and Polyols. It is a set of carbohydrates found in certain foods that, for some people, can make it hard to digest. The sugars found in these can’t be absorbed properly either. This is why the doctor is recommending that people who already have digestion issues choose low-FODMAP foods.

3. Banana

Bananas are a nutritional powerhouse, loaded with important vitamins and minerals. But the right ripeness matters when it comes to managing digestive issues with a banana.

Dr Sethi added, “A just ripe banana. Avoid overly ripe ones that are a high FODMAP food.”

4. Almond yoghurt with blueberries

Lastly, another refreshing meal that's safe for those who are lactose intolerant. Particularly for lactose-intolerant individuals, similar digestive issues can occur from dairy consumption, making it very important to go for alternatives that are gentle on the stomach.

Dr Sethi explained, “Have unsweetened almond yoghurt with blueberries. It is dairy free and gut friendly with probiotics and antioxidants to support digestion.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.