Nutritionist explains why you look puffy in summer: Hacks to hydrate efficiently

In a tropical country, summer is not the most comfortable season. Rather, it leaves one feeling hot, sweaty, puffy and bloated. It is reasonable to wonder why one feels puffy even when one is sweating a lot and letting out all excess water from the body. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija took to Instagram on May 9 to explain the situation.

Drinking only water is not enough hydrate well in summer, shares Pooja Makhija. (Pexel)

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Bloating in summer…

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{{^usCountry}} It is the popular perception that the bloating that one experiences during the summer months is because of the diet that they follow. However, the scorching summer heat also changes something that is far more important: the blood volume. To protect itself from dehydration, the body works hard to maintain fluid balance and circulation in rising temperatures. This results in symptoms such as the following: Dizziness when standing

Afternoon fatigue

Headaches

Puffiness by evening {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is the popular perception that the bloating that one experiences during the summer months is because of the diet that they follow. However, the scorching summer heat also changes something that is far more important: the blood volume. To protect itself from dehydration, the body works hard to maintain fluid balance and circulation in rising temperatures. This results in symptoms such as the following: Dizziness when standing

Afternoon fatigue

Headaches

Puffiness by evening {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} These are just signs of the body adapting to changing conditions. But while looking into fluid balance, it is important to note that the sweat composition varies from person to person. Some people lose significantly more sodium through sweat, which can worsen conditions like: Bloating

Fatigue

Muscle heaviness

Paradoxical water retention {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These are just signs of the body adapting to changing conditions. But while looking into fluid balance, it is important to note that the sweat composition varies from person to person. Some people lose significantly more sodium through sweat, which can worsen conditions like: Bloating

Fatigue

Muscle heaviness

Paradoxical water retention {{/usCountry}}

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Explaining how bloating is linked with excess sweating, Pooja stated, “Most people would think more sweating, so more loss of water, so less water retention and bloating. But physiology is smarter than that. When heat increases, your body activates hormones like aldosterone, which increases sodium conservation to maintain blood volume. Because from your body's perspective, preventing dehydration is more important than you looking lean. And therefore, paradoxically, every summer there is more water retention, swollen fingers, and puffiness.”

How to hydrate efficiently

In summer, it is understandable that one needs to drink more water. However, Pooja pointed out that while most people do increase their water intake, they tend to avoid the salt.

“Remember that without the sodium and the electrolytes, the water cannot efficiently move into the cells, therefore leaving you more tired, dehydrated, and sometimes puffy,” shared the nutritionist. “So, if you are feeling soft, puffy, and bloated this summer, don't be scared of the salt because your body needs it and is trying really hard to keep you functional.”

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The goal in summer is not just to drink more water, she noted. It is:

Maintaining fluid balance

Replacing electrolytes intelligently

Supporting circulation

Avoiding over-diluting sodium

“Because hydration is chemistry. Not just volume,” added Pooja.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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