Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggests dos and don'ts for weight loss

We all tend to start our weight loss journey with much enthusiasm, visualising ourselves in the best of shape and hoping to maintain our ideal weight as to look good and keep lifestyle diseases at bay. But in many cases, despite taking out time for regular workouts and eating healthy, we either reach a plateau or gain all the weight back. It might be possible that we end up being extremely frustrated or stressed about the entire process and stop enjoying our life. (Also read: Easy-to-follow weight loss tips for men and women)

While weight loss is important for optimal health and preventing obesity-related health issues, obsessing over it could make it look like a project rather than a journey that you are supposed to enjoy. While being on this journey, one must remember to eat as per their body and not deprive or starve oneself. It is also important to sleep on time and enjoy every aspect of your life from friends, family to work. Tracking every step or calorie could only make you miserable in the long run while setting sustainable goals for weight loss will help you achieve your ideal weight without compromising on your happiness.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who regularly shares tips related to nutrition, diseases, weight loss apart from other aspects of holistic wellness recently shared dos and don'ts of weight loss ahead of the festive season. Take a look:

5 dos on your journey to weight loss:

⁃ Do eat as per your appetite

⁃ Do make the time to exercise

⁃ Do make it a point to sleep on time

⁃ Do keep sustainability in mind with every choice

⁃ Do continue to enjoy every aspect of a full life. Friends, family, travel, work, etc.

Do make the time to exercise

5 don’ts on your journey to weight loss:

⁃Don’t make it your ONLY project

⁃Don’t see adaptation time as failure (12 weeks for a response to sustained stimuli)

⁃Don’t make exercise a punishment

⁃Don’t make eating food a crime

⁃Don’t track every step, calorie, kilo.

In nutshell, setting realistic goals for weight loss can only make you winner in the long run.

