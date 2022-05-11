Nutritionist spills beans on how to improve gut health

Gut is the largest digestive organ of the body. Gut refers to the part of the alimentary canal between the stomach and the anus. Gut is an important part of the body that needs to be taken proper care of. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Nutritionist Shweta Shah pinpointed multiple health disorders to that of the gut, “If the food we eat doesn't get digested; for years and years it keeps depositing in the inner walls. The walls have small projections called villi on the inner side which absorb nutrients and water. When all you have is undigested food, waste and toxins and no sign of nutrients in your diet, the villi will absorb the waste and send it to all the parts of your body. If it gets to the skin, you call it pimples, if it's in your kidney, you call it gallstones and if it's in your ovaries you call it PCOS.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Gut health to thyroid, here's why to use brass, iron, copper and Kansa cookware

Shweta further added that it is very important to watch the diet and the things that we consume on a daily basis in order to provide the body with the necessary nutrients and also keep the gut healthy. She further added that the biggest reason of unhealthy gut is incompatible food items. There are food items that should never be combined or had together. Some food items are always to be consumed after a significant gap of time. Often, in order to increase the nutrient value of our food, we combine certain food items, which further affect the gut.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shweta further noted down the food combinations that should always be avoided together:

1) Milk and banana

2) Fruit smoothies with milk

3) Fruit with your meal

4) Cheesy food with cold drinks

5) Cereal and Juice

6) Lemons are incompatible with cucumbers, milk, tomatoes, and yogurt

“If you eat such combinations of food then it will lead to stomach ache, bloating, fatigue, gas and discomfort,” said Shweta.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON