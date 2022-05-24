Nutritionist suggests easy ways to add fibre to your daily diet

Eating more fibre on a daily basis can make one healthier in long run. From preventing blood sugar spikes to controlling cholesterol levels, a high-fibre diet can also manage and prevent many lifestyle diseases. Fibre is the perfect nutrient for our gut microbiome and one is recommended to consume 30 grams of it every day. However, most of us are not used to having so much fibre in our daily diet. (Also read: High-fiber diet improves response to immunotherapy in melanoma patients: Study)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nutritionist and Chef Ishti Saluja says eating more fibre can improve the health of our gut microbiome which could make one healthier overall. Listing many benefits of eating fibre, Saluja says it can soften and add bulk to stool by retaining water, supporting the gut transit time and reducing the risk of constipation.

The nutritionist adds that fibre also slows the absorption of sugars found in carbohydrates, which help maintain stable energy levels throughout the day, helping one fight fatigue

"It promotes an environment favourable to beneficial gut bacteria that helps you digest certain foods like dairy or gluten – two of the most common ones people are sensitive to. A diet high in fibre plays a huge role in controlling cholesterol levels, maintain type II Diabetes and keeps the heart healthy overall," she adds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ishti Saluja says the best way to increase your daily fibre intake is to simply integrate high fibre foods into your existing diet. Here's how you can do it:

- Keep skin on your fruit and vegetables so you don’t get rid of that extra fibre.

- Opt for whole fruits and vegetables instead of juicing. Juicing removes that fibres and all you’re taking in is sugar.

Fruits are a great source of fibre (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Include whole grains in your diet: Dalia, oats, quinoa, brown rice are great sources

- Add an extra portion of pulses to your meal

- Ditch the white bread and switch to sourdough bread. It’s easier to digest and has more fibre.

Nuts can be combined with breakfast or yoghurt (Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Rely on nuts and seeds for snacks, or add them to other foods like yoghurt, oatmeal, salads and stir-fries

- Add a bowl of sprouts with your morning breakfast

- If you like pastas, look for versions made from quinoa, chickpeas, peas or whole-wheat.

- Munch on whole grain crackers with avocado instead of sugary biscuits

Green vegetables (Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Consuming vegetables likes spinach, kale, broccoli, asparagus, carrots, brussels sprouts, beetroot, tinda, tauri is an excellent way to add fibre to your diet.

Increase fibre gradually, avoid if you have a weak gut

The nutritionist says one should gradually increase the amount of daily fibre in the diet while those with weak digestive system should avoid fibre till they heal their gut.

"If you don’t think you are getting enough fibre, increase the amount you consume gradually. Start by adding 5g a day for a week and then increase it by another 5g per day the following week. Make sure you’re having plenty of water while you’re doing this so you get the maximum benefit," says Saluja.

"If you have a weaker gut or have Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), then hold off on the fibre or it will make your symptoms worse. First heal your gut before anything else," concludes the nutritionist.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on <strong>Facebook </strong>& <strong>Twitter</strong>

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON