Obesity has long been linked to a range of health problems, from heart disease to cancer but you will be shocked to know that it also plays a role in infertility in males. Yes, you have heard it right! According to research, being overweight or obese can have a significant impact on a man's reproductive health so, read on as we help you to understand the association between male infertility and obesity.

This is why obesity can lead to male infertility:

Obesity can lead to male infertility. Here are tips by fertility expert (Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Soumya Shetty, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF in Mumbai's Chembur, explained, “Obese men are more likely to have low sperm counts and poor sperm motility than their lean counterparts. Additionally, obesity has been linked to hormonal imbalances that can interfere with the production and function of sperm. Adipose tissue, commonly known as fat, produces estrogen which is a predominantly female hormone. In obese individuals, excess body fat can lead to an imbalance between estrogen and testosterone levels.”

She elaborated, “This hormonal imbalance can negatively affect spermatogenesis which is the process of sperm development and ultimately leads to reduced fertility. Furthermore, obesity is often accompanied by other factors that contribute to male infertility. For example, unhealthy lifestyle choices such as smoking or excessive alcohol consumption are more prevalent among obese individuals and have been independently linked to impaired fertility. Moreover, chronic diseases associated with obesity, such as type 2 diabetes or hypertension can also have detrimental effects on male reproductive function.”

Obesity patients with infertility should take these vital measures:

Dr Soumya Shetty advised, “For obese males struggling to conceive, taking proactive steps toward weight loss and better overall health can significantly improve their chances of successful pregnancy. When it comes to tackling obesity-related infertility, there are several key factors to consider. Adopting a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise and a balanced diet is essential. Shedding excess pounds not only improves hormonal balance but also enhances the efficiency of reproductive organs such as the ovaries and testis. Seeking medical guidance from fertility specialists is crucial for obese patients facing infertility challenges. These professionals can provide personalized treatment plans that address individual needs while considering any underlying health conditions linked to obesity. Through interventions like assisted reproductive technologies (ART) or weight-loss surgery in extreme cases, these specialists can maximize the chances of conception while minimising potential risks associated with obesity.”

She concluded, “It's important for obese males grappling with infertility to recognize that their condition is not hopeless; rather, it presents an opportunity for positive change and transformative growth. With determination, support from fertility consultants, and an open mind when it comes to innovative treatments, overcoming obstacles related to obesity-induced infertility becomes eminently possible. By prioritizing self-care through improved nutrition habits, regular exercise routines, and proper medical supervision, these males can pave the way toward fulfilling their dreams of parenthood. It is better to take charge of the health and improve the quality of life.”

