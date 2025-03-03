Obesity to drugs use: Doctor dissects common causes behind birth defects

Birth defects can lead to functional abnormalities or deformities in the appearance of a baby. Birth defects are caused by many complications. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Sonia Golani, consultant gynaecologist and obstetrician, Bhailal Amin General Hospital said, “When there is some error in baby’s DNA, genetic abnormalities occur. These types of defects can be inherited from parents or arise spontaneously due to mutations in the genes. Conditions like down syndrome and turner syndrome result from issues with chromosomes.” Also read | National Birth Defects Awareness Month: Secret to lowering birth defect risks that every parent must know “When there is some error in baby’s DNA, genetic abnormalities occur," said Dr Sonia Golani.(Pexels)

She added, “Defects like cystic fibrosis and sickle cell anaemia may occur due to mutation in a single gene. Parents who carry defective genes may pass them on to their children, increasing the risk of birth defects.”

Dr Sonia Golani further analysed the most common causes that can lead to birth defects in babies:

Drugs, alcohol and chemicals

Harmful agents such as chemicals, drugs and radiation can interfere with fetal development. Consuming alcohol during pregnancy may lead to intellectual disabilities, heart diseases and facial abnormalities. Additionally, pregnant women exposed to industrial chemicals or pesticides have a higher risk of giving birth to babies with defects.

Consuming alcohol during pregnancy can lead to birth defects.(Unsplash)

Diabetes and obesity

Poorly managed diabetes during pregnancy can result into heart diseases and other defects. Women who are obese before pregnancy have a chance of giving birth to baby with spina bifida and other complications. Some infections such as rubella, CMV, toxoplasmosis can lead to serious birth defects.

Nutritional deficiency

Lack of folic acid is a leading cause of neural tube defects. Insufficient iodine can cause intellectual disabilities and development issues. Little intake of Vitamin A may cause eye and immune system problems but excessive intake may also lead to birth defects affecting heart face and nervous system.

Medications

Thalidomide, a drug once used to treat morning sickness was found to cause limb deformities. Isotretinoin can cause brain, heart and facial defects. Some anti-seizure medications, such as valproic acid increases the risk of neural tube defects and other complications.

Age

Women who conceive at an older age have a higher risk of chromosomal abnormalities. Pregnancies involving twins or triplets increase the likelihood of birth defects due to factors like limited space in the womb, premature birth and placenta sharing.

