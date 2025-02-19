Congenital heart disease: Doctor shares types, treatment and prevention of this birth defect

Congenital heart disease is one of the most common birth defects where the structure of the heart and the blood vessels get affected, leading to cyanosis, swelling in legs, rapid heartbeat and fatigue. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Pankaj Sugaonkar, interventional pediatric cardiologist, Ruby Hall Clinic Pune said, “Congenital heart disease (CHDs) are among the most common birth defects, occurring in one in every 100 live births. Despite the advances made in medical science, it is still early detection that enhances outcomes for impaired children. Acyanotic heart diseases and cyanotic heart disease are the two types of CHDs.” Also read | World Heart Day: All you want to know about congenital heart disease in children “Congenital heart disease (CHDs) are among the most common birth defects, occurring in one in every 100 live births," said Dr. Pankaj Sugaonkar.(Pexels)

Congenital heart disease: Types

Acyanotic heart disease : Abnormal mixing of oxygenated (pure) and deoxygenated (impure) blood. It can lead to Volume Overload defects or pressure overload defects.

: Abnormal mixing of oxygenated (pure) and deoxygenated (impure) blood. It can lead to Volume Overload defects or pressure overload defects. Cyanotic heart disease: Defects in which mixing of deoxygenated with oxygenated leads to reduction in blood oxygen levels as a whole. Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF), Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Connection (TAPVC), and Transposition of the Great Arteries (TGA) are some varieties commonly seen. Cyanosis (blue color on the skin), poor growth, and retardation are obvious symptoms. Also read | Insights into quality of life for adults with congenital heart disease: Study

Know the treatment procedures for congenital heart disease.(Unsplash)

Congenital heart disease: Types of treatment

Congenital heart disease is usually detected by Electrocardiogram (ECG), chest X-ray, and 2D echocardiography. Know the treatment procedures:

Small-sized defects and less serious valve closures hardly require intervention or treatment.

Moderate defects are treated temporarily with pills. If still problematic, correction or device implantation through surgery will have to follow.

ASD, VSD, and PDA are treatable with lesser invasive device implantation procedures.

Pressure overload diseases like aortic stenosis and pulmonary stenosis are treated with dilatation under balloon procedure.

Cyanotic CHD involves open heart surgery, but timing must be chosen according to extent.

Congenital heart disease: Prevention tips

“Congenital heart defects, while common, can be effectively managed with timely diagnosis and appropriate medical intervention. Advancements in treatment methods ensure that children born with CHDs can lead healthy lives. Early neonatal screening and preventive measures play a critical role in improving outcomes for these children,” explained Dr. Pankaj Sugaonkar. Also read | Heart attack or just chest pain? Know crucial difference and best treatment option that could save your life

Here are a few prevention tips to keep in mind:

If one child in a family has CHD, the risk for the second child is 3%. If two children have CHD, the risk increases to 10% for a third child.

Fetal echocardiography is recommended during pregnancy for early detection.

Studies show that taking folic acid supplements before conception reduces CHD risk by 22%.

Pregnant women must avoid alcohol and smoking, and maintaining normal blood sugar levels is crucial.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.