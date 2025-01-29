Menu Explore
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
National Birth Defects Awareness Month: Secret to lowering birth defect risks that every parent must know

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Jan 29, 2025 08:56 PM IST

Could science help prevent birth defects? This National Birth Defects Awareness Month, here's the breakthrough every couple needs to know!

Every January, National Birth Defects Awareness Month serves as a reminder of the significance of early detection and prevention efforts in lowering the risk of congenital defects. Chromosomal abnormalities are one of the leading causes of birth defects.

Fertility expert reveals the secret to lowering birth defect risks.(Image by Pixabay)
Fertility expert reveals the secret to lowering birth defect risks.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ritu Hinduja, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility in Mumbai, shared, “These anomalies, caused by alterations in the number or structure of chromosomes, can result in miscarriage, infertility, or congenital impairments including Down syndrome, Edwards syndrome, and Patau syndrome. Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Aneuploidies (PGT-A) is a cutting-edge reproductive tool that provides hope to couples looking to reduce these risks.”

Understanding chromosomal abnormalities

Dr Ritu Hinduja explained, “Chromosomal abnormalities arise when one or more chromosomes are added or removed (numerical abnormalities) or when the structure of chromosomes changes. These mistakes may occur during the cellular division, either in the formation of eggs and sperm or inside the early embryonic stage.”

Genetic Condition: Down syndrome is a genetic condition caused by the presence of an extra copy of chromosome 21. This additional genetic material affects the development of a person, leading to distinct physical and cognitive characteristics.&nbsp;(Pexels)
Genetic Condition: Down syndrome is a genetic condition caused by the presence of an extra copy of chromosome 21. This additional genetic material affects the development of a person, leading to distinct physical and cognitive characteristics. (Pexels)

She elaborated, “Common chromosomal anomalies encompass Trisomy 21 (Down syndrome), Trisomy 18 (Edwards syndrome), and Trisomy 13 (Patau syndrome), which are connected to developmental delays, bodily impairments, and increased infant mortality. In addition, sex chromosomal abnormalities like Turner syndrome and Klinefelter syndrome may have an effect on physical and reproductive development. While some defects are inherited, many are sporadic and take place by chance, in particular as parents' ages increases.”

The role of PGT-A in preventing birth defects

Dr Ritu Hinduja revealed, “PGT-A is a pioneering assisted reproduction device that examines embryos for chromosomal abnormalities prior to implantation. PGT-A is performed as part of an in vitro fertilization (IVF) cycle, examining a few cells from an embryo to confirm the correct number of chromosomes. This allows fertility professionals to pick embryos with normal chromosomal profiles (euploid embryos), lowering the risk of miscarriage and birth problems by identifying defective embryos.”

IVF has been helpful even in cases where a natural pregnancy is medically not possible.
IVF has been helpful even in cases where a natural pregnancy is medically not possible.

She added, “Another advantage of PGT-A is its capacity to increase IVF success rates. Transferring genetically viable embryos increases the likelihood of successful implantation and live births, easing the emotional and financial stress of numerous IVF treatments. It is especially useful for women over the age of 35, as prolonged maternal age has been linked to chromosomal abnormalities caused by decreased egg quality. For individuals with a history of chromosomal abnormalities, PGT-A gives reassurance through finding embryos free from genetic errors. This enables couples to make informed decisions about their reproductive options, resulting in increased confidence and control over their family planning journey.”

National Birth Defects Awareness Month emphasizes the role of education, prevention and early intervention in minimising congenital defects. Dr Ritu Hinduja concluded, “Technologies such as PGT-A provide new options for couples looking to reduce the risk of chromosomal abnormalities and birth problems. By combining cutting-edge science and compassionate care, we can help families embrace hope and create healthy futures.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

