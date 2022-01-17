Omicron: These simple habits will help you stay healthy

Amid the raging pandemic and fear of getting infected by Omicron, a highly-infectious strain of Coronavirus, following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like maintaining social distancing, masking up, good hand hygiene and not getting out of the house unless it's urgent is the need of the hour.

While Covid-related restrictions can play a havoc with one's physical and mental health, one can make appropriate lifestyle changes to sail through these unprecedented times. Developing a routine where you give priority to your mental health and happiness by staying connected to your loved ones apart from staying active is the way to go forward.

Studies have suggested that people who go through extreme stress and anxiety during pandemic have an increased risk of getting Covid-19. Eliminating stress from life with the help of holistic health practices like yoga and meditation will not only keep your immunity in top shape but also make you feel happier and more resilient.

"Mindful thinking will allow you to get rid of the negative feelings. When it is impossible for you to venture out of the house, and meet your family and friends, just stay connected with them via a phone call or a video call. Spend some quality time with your family members and this will also strengthen the bond. Also, you can watch your favourite movies, solve puzzles, and learn new skills. Remember, self-care is important," says Dr. Tushar Prasad, Consultant Emergency Medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.

While one cannot step out of the house for gymming, going for a walk or doing indoor exercises will make sure you are leading an active lifestyle.

"You can do aerobics, stretching, yoga, weight training, or Zumba at home. Try to exercise at least 5 days a week for around half-an-hour. Doing so will also allow you to maintain an optimum weight," says the expert.

Your daily diet can affect your overall health. The right food loaded with nutrients can help prevent infections and ward off risk of chronic diseases.

"Your daily diet should be able to provide you with all the important nutrients. Opt for fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, pulses, and lentils. Do not have caffeine, alcohol, or smoke. Drink enough water, and avoid processed, junk, oily and canned food that can cause weight gain. Ditch those sweets, colas, and sodas," says Dr Prasad.

