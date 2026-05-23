Oncologist explains how everyday habits affect cancer risk: ‘Window for action is wider than most people think’

Prevention is better than cure for all diseases, but it probably rings the truest for cancer. Even with modern medical treatments, a cancer diagnosis is often considered a death sentence in households, and with good reason.

The lifestyle we lead has a significant impact on increasing or decreasing the risk of cancer. (Pexel )

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While the danger is very real, Dr Ruchir Tandon, senior consultant of medical oncology at ShardaCare-Healthcity, reminded us that 40 percent of all cancers are preventable, as per the World Health Organisation.

He shared with HT Lifestyle that the biggest culprits behind cancer diagnosis are everyday habits, which include food, sleep, movement, etc. “The window for action is wider than most people think,” he noted, as he listed the lifestyle habits that significantly increase the cancer risk.

Tobacco: the number one villain

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Tandon, smoking remains the single largest preventable cause of cancer worldwide and is responsible for nearly 30 percent of all cancer deaths. Passive smoking also poses significant danger, as living with a smoker raises a non-smoker’s lung cancer risk by up to 30 percent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Tandon, smoking remains the single largest preventable cause of cancer worldwide and is responsible for nearly 30 percent of all cancer deaths. Passive smoking also poses significant danger, as living with a smoker raises a non-smoker’s lung cancer risk by up to 30 percent. {{/usCountry}}

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Smoking tobacco products remains the greatest preventable cause of cancer. (Unsplash)

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“The damage extends well beyond the lungs,” warned Dr Tandon. “Tobacco smoke is linked to cancers of the mouth, throat, oesophagus, bladder, kidney and pancreas.”

The good news is that the risk is lowered very fast when one quits smoking. “Within five years of stopping, the risk of several tobacco-related cancers drops substantially, and the benefit holds regardless of how long someone has smoked,” shared the oncologist.

Weight, movement and sitting still

Dr Tandon considers obesity to be the second leading preventable cause of cancer after tobacco, and something that is on the rise in India.

“Excess fat tissue is not passive - it produces oestrogen, insulin-like growth factors and inflammatory chemicals that actively create conditions for tumours to develop,” he explained. “It is linked to at least 13 cancer types, including breast (post-menopause), colon, endometrium, kidney and oesophagus.”

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The best way to deal with this is to exercise. As per Dr Tandon, “Just 150 minutes of moderate activity per week - a brisk 30-minute walk five days a week is associated with a 10 to 20 percent lower risk of colon, breast and endometrial cancers.”

“The mechanism involves reduced insulin resistance, lower circulating oestrogen and less systemic inflammation,” he explained.

However, people who work for long hours sitting at a desk have an added risk. “Sitting for eight or more hours a day raises colorectal and endometrial cancer risk independently, even in people who exercise at other times,” noted the oncologist.

The role of diet

When it comes to avoiding cancer, diet has a major role to play, yet it is often ignored, noted Dr Tandon. He shared a list of commonly consumed products and their associated risk with cancer, which are presented as follows.

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Processed meats (bacon, sausages, deli cuts): just 50 grams a day - roughly two rashers of bacon - raises colorectal cancer risk by around 18 per cent.

Red meat: classified as a probable carcinogen (Group 2A). High consumption is most strongly associated with bowel cancer.

Alcohol is a confirmed carcinogen, shares Dr Tandon. (Pexel)

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Alcohol: a confirmed Group 1 carcinogen with no safe lower limit. Even one drink a day measurably raises the risk of breast, liver and colorectal cancers. The idea that moderate drinking protects the heart has been significantly revised by recent research.

Fibre, vegetables and olive oil: diets rich in these are consistently linked to lower cancer incidence. Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and kale contain compounds that may actively inhibit tumour growth.

Other risk factors associated with cancer

Some of the most significant risk factors attract almost no public attention, noted Dr Tandon. He listed them as follows.

Radon gas - a colourless, odourless radioactive gas that seeps from the ground into poorly ventilated homes is the second leading cause of lung cancer worldwide, yet most households have never been tested.

Unprotected sun exposure and tanning beds raise melanoma risk by 75 per cent when first used before age 35.

Sleep matters more than most people realise: the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies night-shift work as a probable carcinogen, partly because chronic disruption of melatonin - a hormone that helps suppress abnormal cell growth weakens one of the body’s key lines of defence.

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To lower the risk of cancer, one does not need to introduce massive lifestyle changes overnight. “The evidence consistently shows that small, sustained changes compound into meaningful risk reduction over time,” noted the oncologist. “Quitting smoking, cutting back on processed food and alcohol, moving more, protecting your skin, sleeping well, each shift matters. Pair these habits with age-appropriate cancer screening, and you are doing more than most to change the odds in your favour.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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