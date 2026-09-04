Ortho-spine surgeon Dr Hitesh Garg shares 5 everyday signs that hint at the neck affecting the spinal cord

Problems with the neck, such as stiffness or pain, are often considered normal signs of ageing. However, that is not always the case, according to ortho spine surgeon Dr Hitesh Garg.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Garg explained that sometimes neck issues can be because of a problem in the cervical spine, which, when it exerts pressure on the spinal cord, can affect other parts of the body like hands, arms and legs.

“This can happen when age-related wear and tear, arthritis or a bulging disk causes narrowing of the spinal canal and puts pressure on the spinal cord, a condition known as cervical myelopathy,” he stated.

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{{^usCountry}} The surgeon went on to list five signs that neck trouble is affecting the spinal cord, as follows. 1. Increasingly clumsy hands {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The surgeon went on to list five signs that neck trouble is affecting the spinal cord, as follows. 1. Increasingly clumsy hands {{/usCountry}}

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One of the early symptoms of a spinal cord issue is increasingly clumsy hands. In the words of Dr Garg, “You may begin to drop things and struggle to hold a cup or perform tasks like using keys, fastening buttons, tying shoelaces or dealing with jewellery. Such changes can occur due to the disruption of the nerve signals that control the small movements of the hand.”

2. Noticeable change in handwriting

If your handwriting suddenly becomes smaller, messier, or harder to control, it should not always be dismissed as just a sign of getting older, cautioned the surgeon. “Less finger coordination can make writing more of a mental task and require more effort,” he stated.

3. Tingling or numbness of the hands

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Tingling sensation in the hands along with neck pain can hint at issue with the cervical spine.

If the spinal cord or nearby nerves are affected, a person may feel pins and needles, or even have reduced sensation in the fingers, hands and arms. “At first, the symptoms may be intermittent and easy to overlook,” cautioned Dr Garg.

4. Feeling unsteady while walking

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A spinal cord problem can interfere with coordination and balance. As Dr Garg stated, “You may feel that your feet are heavy, stumble more often, sway when you walk and instinctively grab walls and furniture for support. A walking problem can sometimes originate in the neck rather than the legs.”

5. Neck stiffness or discomfort

“Cervical myelopathy can be associated with persistent stiffness but not always with significant neck pain,” noted Dr Garg. “That means that lack of severe pain does not necessarily mean a serious spinal problem is absent.”

The spinal cord is like the body's main highway, sending signals back and forth between the brain and the limbs. These signals may get corrupted when compressed, warned the surgeon, adding that if the compression persists, nerve damage can be permanent.

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Having one of these symptoms doesn’t automatically mean you have cervical myelopathy, but it is best to consult a doctor, he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Hitesh Garg is the head of the ortho-spine surgery unit at Artemis Hospital, Gurgaon. He has more than 15 years of clinical experience in spine surgery.