Orthopaedic doctor explains common causes of persistent back, neck, hip and knee stiffness

Feeling stiff in the back, neck, hips or knees after waking up, sitting for long hours or engaging in physical activity is a common experience. While occasional stiffness may be temporary, persistent or recurring symptoms that interfere with everyday activities could indicate an underlying musculoskeletal condition.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Arun Partani, Director - Orthopaedics, CK Birla Hospitals Jaipur, explains why recurring stiffness should not be ignored and when medical evaluation may be necessary. (Also read: From poor posture to intense exercise: Spine specialist explains why younger adults should pay attention to persistent back pain and disc health )

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“Stiffness is not always a sign of ageing, tiredness or poor posture. While temporary stiffness can occur due to prolonged sitting, muscle tightness or inadequate physical activity, recurring or persistent stiffness deserves attention, particularly when it begins to affect routine movements and daily activities,” says Dr Partani.

Understanding stiffness from an orthopaedic perspective

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{{^usCountry}} Stiffness can arise from several causes, ranging from muscle strain and poor posture to conditions affecting the joints, tendons and spine. Osteoarthritis, degenerative changes in the spine, tendon-related problems and joint inflammation may also contribute to persistent discomfort and restricted movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stiffness can arise from several causes, ranging from muscle strain and poor posture to conditions affecting the joints, tendons and spine. Osteoarthritis, degenerative changes in the spine, tendon-related problems and joint inflammation may also contribute to persistent discomfort and restricted movement. {{/usCountry}}

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“An important aspect of evaluating stiffness is understanding when it occurs, how long it lasts and whether movement makes it better or worse. Stiffness after sitting for an extended period may have a different underlying cause from morning stiffness that persists for a considerable time. These patterns help us decide whether further evaluation is required,” explains Dr Partani.

He adds that identifying the underlying cause is essential to determining the appropriate treatment. Simply managing the discomfort without understanding its origin may not address the problem effectively.

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Morning back stiffness that persists may signal deeper health issues.

When should stiffness not be ignored?

Occasional stiffness that settles with gentle movement may not necessarily indicate a serious problem. However, symptoms that recur frequently, worsen over time or interfere with routine activities warrant medical attention.

“Persistent stiffness accompanied by joint swelling, pain or restricted movement should not be overlooked. If a person finds it increasingly difficult to walk, climb stairs, turn the neck or carry out everyday tasks, it is advisable to seek an orthopaedic assessment,” says Dr Partani.

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Stiffness associated with pain radiating into the arms or legs, numbness, tingling or weakness may also require further evaluation, as these symptoms can sometimes indicate nerve involvement.

What does the location of stiffness indicate?

The affected area can provide useful clues, although the location alone cannot establish a diagnosis.

Neck and back stiffness may be associated with muscle strain, prolonged sitting or degenerative changes in the spine. Hip and knee stiffness may arise from joint-related conditions, including osteoarthritis, or from problems involving surrounding muscles and tendons.

“The same symptom can have different causes in different individuals. Therefore, it is important not to assume that all back, neck, hip or knee stiffness is age-related. A proper clinical examination helps us distinguish between muscular, joint-related and spinal causes,” Dr Partani notes.

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Back, neck, hip or knee stiffness can stem from muscle strain, posture, joint conditions or spinal changes.

What happens during an orthopaedic consultation?

An orthopaedic consultation generally begins with a detailed discussion of the patient's symptoms, medical history, daily routine and activity levels. The doctor may assess joint movement, muscle strength, tenderness, posture and other relevant clinical signs.

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Depending on the findings, investigations such as X-rays or MRI scans may be recommended to help establish the diagnosis. However, imaging is not necessary in every case.

“Treatment should be guided by the clinical findings rather than by symptoms alone. After assessing the patient, we determine whether medication, physiotherapy, activity modification or further investigations are appropriate. The objective is to address the underlying cause and help the patient regain comfortable movement,” explains Dr Partani.

Everyday habits that can help maintain joint and spinal health

Regular physical activity, avoiding prolonged periods of sitting, maintaining appropriate posture and following exercises suited to an individual's condition can support musculoskeletal health. Gradually building activity levels and allowing adequate recovery after exercise may also help reduce avoidable strain.

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However, people experiencing persistent or worsening stiffness should avoid relying on self-medication or attempting exercises that aggravate their symptoms before the cause has been assessed.

“Movement is important for maintaining joint and spinal health, but the type of activity matters. Exercises should be appropriate for the individual's condition and physical capacity. If stiffness is recurring or progressively limiting movement, it is better to seek advice rather than continue with measures that may not be suitable,” says Dr Partani.

“People should pay attention to changes in their movement and recognise when stiffness becomes a regular feature of everyday life. Early evaluation can help identify the underlying problem and guide timely management, with the aim of improving mobility, comfort and quality of life,” concludes Dr Partani.

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Dr Arun Partani is an orthopaedic surgeon with over 16 years of experience in orthopaedics, joint replacement, arthroscopy and sports injury management. He holds MS and DNB qualifications in Orthopaedics, with specialised fellowships in Germany, the United States and Hong Kong. He is currently associated with CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur,

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.