Orthopaedic expert suggests the best shoes for plantar fasciitis: Tips on how to choose and what to avoid

Heel pain, commonly linked to a condition called plantar fasciitis, can cause discomfort that interferes with everyday activities such as walking, standing, and even prolonged sitting. Since your feet spend most of the day supported by your footwear, the quality, cushioning, and support your shoes provide play an important role in overall foot health. Wearing supportive and well-cushioned footwear may help reduce strain on the feet, ease heel pain, and improve mobility. Investing in comfortable shoes with proper arch support and shock absorption can also help make daily movement easier while preventing additional stress on the feet.

What should you look for in shoes for plantar fasciitis?

Dealing with heel pain? Start with choosing a right shoes(Freepik)

"Shoes for plantar fasciitis should provide proper arch support, cushioned soles, a firm heel counter, and good shock absorption to reduce stress on the feet. Slightly elevated heels may help ease strain on the plantar fascia, while extremely flat or unsupportive footwear should be avoided." – Dr Akhilesh Yadav, Director – Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, at Max Super Speciality Hospital.

The shoes should fit comfortably without feeling too tight or restrictive. For everyday walking or prolonged standing, the orthopaedic expert generally recommends lightweight footwear with flexible forefoot movement and sturdy, supportive midsoles for better stability and comfort.

Best shoes for plantar fasciitis

According to the orthopaedic expert, footwear brands known for their comfort, cushioning, and reliable arch support include ASICS, Brooks, Skechers, Hoka, and New Balance. For recovery footwear or casual sandals, the expert also suggests Crocs due to its cushioned and supportive footbed.

Frequently Asked Questions What type of shoes are best for plantar fasciitis? Shoes that have good arch support, cushioned soles, and offer good shock absorption are generally considered the best for plantar fasciitis.

Can walking barefoot worsen plantar fasciitis? Yes, the expert recommends avoiding walking barefoot, as it can worsen plantar fasciitis.

Which footwear brands are commonly recommended for plantar fasciitis? The orthopaedic expert often recommends brands like ASICS, Brooks, New Balance, and Skechers for their cushioning and support features.

Which shoes to avoid if you have heel pain?

People with plantar fasciitis should avoid completely flat footwear such as flip-flops, worn-out sneakers, rigid shoes, and unsupportive sandals, as they fail to provide adequate cushioning and arch support. Very high heels and overly tight shoes can also worsen heel pain by increasing pressure and strain on the feet. The orthopaedic expert further advises against walking barefoot for long periods, as it may aggravate plantar fasciitis symptoms and slow down the recovery process.

{{^usCountry}} Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ishika Narang ...Read More Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read Less

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