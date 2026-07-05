Orthopaedic oncologist explains why persistent bone pain is not always due to exercise or age: When to get checked?

Bone pain is a common condition that is often brushed aside as a sports injury, ageing, vitamin deficiency, arthritis, or overuse. In many cases, the cause may indeed be routine and treatable.

Consistent pain in the bones for weeks requires medical diagnosis. (Pexel)

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However, if the pain persists, worsens, returns repeatedly, or is associated with swelling, it should not be ignored, according to Dr Himanshu Rohela, consultant in the department of orthopaedic oncology at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, New Delhi.

Dr Rohela shared with HT Lifestyle the danger that bone pain may signal, and explained when one should seek medical attention.

“Though rare, persistent bone pain can be a warning sign of a serious condition, including bone sarcoma or cancer that has spread to the bones,” he stated. “The challenge is that early bone tumours may not always produce dramatic symptoms.”

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{{^usCountry}} “The pain may begin mildly and may be mistaken for a sprain or strain. It may come and go initially, but over time, it can become more constant and may interfere with walking, sleep, daily movement, or normal activity.” When does bone pain need medical attention? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The pain may begin mildly and may be mistaken for a sprain or strain. It may come and go initially, but over time, it can become more constant and may interfere with walking, sleep, daily movement, or normal activity.” When does bone pain need medical attention? {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Rohela, bone pain should be evaluated by a doctor if it:

Continues for more than a few weeks without clear improvement

Becomes worse at night or while resting

Is localised to one area and keeps returning

Is associated with swelling, tenderness, or a lump

Causes limping, restricted movement, or difficulty using a limb

Occurs after a minor injury, but feels unusually severe

Is linked to unexplained weight loss, fatigue, or fever

Leads to a fracture after minimal trauma

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These symptoms do not always mean cancer, he reassured. They can occur due to infection, fracture, inflammation, arthritis, osteoporosis, or other bone conditions. However, they are warning signs that need proper assessment rather than repeated painkillers or home remedies.

The importance of early evaluation

Bone sarcomas are rare, but a delay in diagnosis can make treatment more complex.

“Early medical evaluation helps doctors identify whether the pain is due to a routine orthopaedic issue or something more serious. Assessment may include physical examination, X-rays, MRI, CT scan, blood tests, or biopsy, depending on the symptoms and findings,” noted Dr Rohela.

“If a tumour is suspected, it is important that the patient is referred to a specialised oncology team. Bone cancers often need coordinated care involving orthopaedic oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, radiology, pathology, rehabilitation, and pain management specialists,” he added.

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Pain is the body’s way of signalling that something needs attention. While occasional aches after exercise or age-related stiffness may settle with rest and treatment, persistent bone pain deserves a closer look, shared the oncologist.

“If bone pain is unexplained, worsening, disturbing sleep, or accompanied by swelling or difficulty in movement, it is better to get it checked early. Timely diagnosis can improve treatment planning, preserve function, and reduce the risk of complications,” he stated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.