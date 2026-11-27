In the winter months, older people often find it painful to move around after getting out of bed in the morning, especially if they have arthritis. If there is a lack of grip in the bathroom, or poor lighting on stairs, getting around can even lead to serious injury.

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“Falls can be a problem for older people in winter due to stiff joints, decreased physical activity and difficulty seeing clearly,” Dr Rakesh Rajput, head of the department and director of orthopaedics at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Kolkata, shared with HT Lifestyle.

In addition to these factors, many older people suffer from muscle weakness, making it difficult to regain balance. The physician elaborated on the risks they face and how to navigate through them as follows.

Risk of fracture

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Rajput pointed out that a common injury in falls among older people is a fractured hip. With increasing age, bones can become weaker, and individuals are often diagnosed with osteoporosis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Rajput pointed out that a common injury in falls among older people is a fractured hip. With increasing age, bones can become weaker, and individuals are often diagnosed with osteoporosis. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is very common in post-menopausal women, but can affect men too. If bones are weak, even a small fall can cause a fracture,” stated the doctor.

In his words, “Hip fractures can be particularly problematic in older people. In many cases, they will need to be admitted to hospital and have surgery. Recovery may take a long time, likely months.”

Due to being immobile for a long time, Dr Rajput warned that people may be at increased risk of developing further problems, including deep vein thrombosis, chest infections and muscle wasting. Some people may struggle to return to independent living as they did before the injury.

Risk associated with bathrooms

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When added on top of reduced winter mobility, wet tiles, lack of handrails and difficulty standing up from a low toilet can make falls more likely in bathrooms for the elderly. Similarly, loose mats, cluttered pathways and poor lighting can cause falls in other areas.

“These risks are easy to reduce,” pointed out Dr Rajput. “If an elderly member of your family struggles to walk, simple adaptations can help them to reduce their risk of falling.”

Slippery surface in the bathroom can be a hazard for the elderly to navigate in winter mornings.

How to maintain mobility in winter

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There are simple ways in which one can encourage the elderly in the family to maintain their mobility in the winter months. Dr Rajput noted that if older people are sitting for long periods during winter, their muscle strength and mobility can decrease.

“Encourage regular walking and easy muscle strengthening and balance exercises, depending on their health. If someone is consistently experiencing pain in their knee or hip, they should seek medical advice. Don’t allow them to stop moving completely,” stated the orthopaedic specialist.

Warning signs to look out for after a fall

Accidents happen despite the best precautions, and elderly people experiencing a fall is not a rare occurrence. In the event that it does take place, Dr Rajput suggested checking the following at home to assess the severity of the situation.

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“If someone falls, check for pain in the hip or groin region, or if they struggle to stand or put weight through one leg,” he stated.

Occasionally, people with a broken hip may be able to walk; however, this does not mean that they don’t have an injury. If a broken hip is suspected, do not encourage the individual to stand or walk,” explained the specialist.

Dr Rajput highlighted that if injuries are identified early, treatment can be started, and a recovery plan made. Therefore, quick identification and management of a fall in an older person is often key to a safe recovery.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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