Osteoporosis can weaken your bones without symptoms; doctor explains the signs and risk factors to watch for

According to Dr Jha, bone is living tissue . It’s always being broken down and rebuilt. As we age, the breakdown starts to win over the rebuilding. Osteoporosis is what you get when density and quality drop far enough that fractures become likely.

Doctors call osteoporosis a silent disease, and the name fits. Bones can lose strength for years without a single symptom. You walk fine, you feel fine, you get on with your day. Then one ordinary moment, a small slip or an awkward twist, ends in a fracture that a healthy bone would have shrugged off. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ramkinkar Jha, senior orthopaedic surgeon and director, robotic joint replacement and orthopaedics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, explained the signs and risks of osteoporosis.

It becomes more common with age, and especially after menopause, when falling oestrogen speeds up bone loss. But women past menopause aren’t the only ones affected. Men get it too. So do people with certain medical conditions or nutritional deficiencies, people on steroid medicines for a long time, and people whose family has a history of hip fractures. Because the process doesn’t hurt, how you feel is a poor guide.

Signs that a bone may already be fragile Osteoporosis itself seldom announces itself. What people notice are the effects of weakened bones. These four deserve attention.

1. A fracture from a minor fall If you break a bone falling from standing height, or in an accident that seems too trivial to cause one, see a doctor. This is called a fragility fracture, and it often points to fragile bones. The wrist, hip and spine are the usual sites.

2. Losing height Shrinking isn’t just a part of getting old. Small compression fractures in the spine can make you shorter, sometimes without any pain. Tell your doctor if you’ve lost about 2 cm over time, or around 4 cm compared with your height as a young adult. Measure yourself once a year.

3. A change in posture A new stoop or a rounder upper back can come from spinal fractures. Posture shifts for plenty of reasons, but if it changes noticeably, especially along with height loss or back discomfort, bring it up with your doctor.

4. New back pain with no clear cause Osteoporosis on its own usually isn’t painful. A fracture in a weakened vertebra, though, can cause sudden or lingering back pain. Don’t brush off new back pain, particularly in an older adult or someone with risk factors.

Risk factors count even when you feel fine “Several things raise the chance of bone loss: a family history of osteoporosis or hip fracture, early menopause, low body weight, smoking, heavy drinking, too little calcium, and long-term corticosteroid use,” highlighted Dr Jha.

Thyroid problems and conditions that interfere with absorbing nutrients can also play a part. Having a risk factor doesn’t mean you have osteoporosis. It’s simply a good reason to talk to your doctor about your bones.