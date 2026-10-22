Osteoporosis in women: Doctors reveal how much calcium and vitamin D you really need
Osteoporosis can develop without obvious symptoms and make bones more prone to fractures, particularly after menopause. Here's what experts suggest.
Osteoporosis means your bones are weak and fragile, making them more susceptible to fractures. It can be particularly common in women following menopause as estrogen levels fall and bone loss speeds up. Although you can't always avoid the effects of ageing and hormones, we can all help our bones by getting enough calcium and vitamin D and keeping active.
Also Read | Hemato-oncologist warns untreated sleep apnea could be putting your liver at risk; suggests signs to look out for and treatment
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Lalit Modi, director of orthopaedics and joint replacement at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, and Dr Rakesh Rajput, director and HOD of orthopaedics at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI Kolkata, explained why osteoporosis affects women more and how much calcium and vitamin D they really need.
According to Dr Lalit, for women, attention should be paid not only to fracture prevention but also to the early detection of bone loss and its treatment. Dr Rakesh noted that for many women, the consequences may not be obvious until much later, as osteoporosis can develop without noticeable symptoms.
“Calcium and vitamin D are important throughout life, but taking supplements without understanding how much the body needs is not the answer,” he added. Here's what both experts suggest:
Calcium: building and maintaining strong bones
Calcium is the primary mineral for bone health, both Dr Lalit and Dr Rakesh stressed. “As a general rule, the amount of calcium that adult women need per day is around 1000 mg and increases to about 1200 mg for women over 50 years of age. But it can differ under specific conditions and in local clinical practice,” Dr Lalit specified.
Whenever possible, calcium should be obtained through the diet, Dr Lalit stressed, recommending foods like milk, curd, paneer, and other calcium-rich foods. For women who avoid dairy, Dr Rakesh recommended including ragi, calcium-set tofu, sesame seeds, certain leafy greens, and calcium-fortified foods.
“If required, additional calcium can be given as a supplement, although excess calcium intake beyond recommended levels does not necessarily prevent fractures,” Dr Lalit cautioned.
Dr Rakesh warned that excessive supplementation can cause problems, such as kidney stones in some people; therefore, a doctor should help you figure out whether you need supplements and how much.
Vitamin D: helping the body absorb calcium
For vitamin D, Dr Rakesh stressed that the commonly used recommendations for adults range from 600 to 800 IU daily, with needs varying by age and health status. “Women with a deficiency may need a different dose under medical supervision,” he added.
Per Dr Rakesh's guidelines, while calcium provides the mineral structure that keeps bones strong, vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium from food. It is also crucial for maintaining proper function of muscles and bones.
If either is consistently inadequate, the experts warned that maintaining bone strength becomes harder and that you will experience weaker bones, which can increase the risk of falls and fractures.
Dr Lalit highlighted that vitamin D, which the body can produce when sunlight hits our skin, can be increased by getting sun each day (but too much is also unhealthy). Meanwhile, Dr Rakesh stressed that living in a sunny country does not guarantee adequate vitamin D; time spent indoors, clothing, sunscreen use, skin pigmentation, and limited sunlight exposure can all affect how much the body produces.
“The correct dose you get depends on all of the above. Additionally, age, dietary intake, risk factors, and vitamin D levels (if measured) should be considered when testing. Do not use high-dose vitamin D supplementation without medical advice,” he cautioned.
Consuming fortified foods and other vitamin D-rich foods, or taking a supplement, is an alternative. Dr Rakesh advises consuming foods such as oily fish, egg yolks, and fortified products, although diet alone may not always provide enough.
Calcium and vitamin D on their own are not enough
Lastly, calcium and vitamin D alone are not sufficient to treat established osteoporosis from an orthopaedic perspective, both experts stressed.
“Weight-bearing exercise, strength training, fall prevention, and, if necessary, prescription medications are also part of the treatment plan,” Dr Lalit stated. Apart from these, Dr Rakesh advised brisk walking.
“Menopausal women, patients with a history of fracture, or those with risk factors for osteoporosis should seek a discussion with their doctor for assessment of bone health. A bone density test (DEXA scan) can be considered based on age and risk. Healthy bones require more than supplements. Eat healthily, stay active, and get checked by a healthcare professional to keep bone loss at bay and protect yourself from fractures,” Dr Lalit advised.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.