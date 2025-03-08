Parents in America spend an average of 67 hours a year negotiating with their kids over meals and snacks: Study

Ever tried convincing a child to wear a jacket on a chilly morning? It starts with a simple request, turns into a debate, and before you know it, you’re locked in yet another negotiation. Turns out, this back-and-forth is a regular part of parenting. A new study reveals that parents in the US spend an average of 67 hours a year negotiating with their kids, roughly 260 bargaining sessions annually. (Also read: The hidden impact of toxic parenting: How growing up with difficult parents affects kids' lives and mental health ) Parents spend 67 hours annually negotiating kids' nutrition choices.(Freepik)

The mealtime negotiation struggle

A survey of 2,000 parents with school-aged kids sheds light on just how often food-related standoffs unfold at home. On average, parents negotiate with their children about meals five times a week, with dinner proving to be the most challenging battleground.

Parents are adopting creative strategies to address picky eating, focusing on positive experiences rather than confrontations. (Freepik)

The study, conducted by Talker Research for SeaPak, found that age 5 is the peak of picky eating, a reality many kindergarten parents know all too well. Nearly half of parents (44 percent) worry that their child’s selective eating habits could be affecting their overall nutrition, a valid concern since childhood eating patterns often shape long-term dietary habits.

What triggers picky eating?

Vegetables are the top trigger for mealtime meltdowns, with 37 percent of parents saying their child refuses them outright. Sensory objections follow, with 33 percent rejecting food based on smell and 32% disliking its appearance. Spiciness (22 percent), texture issues (18 percent), and a refusal to try new foods (14 percent) also fuel dinner table battles.

These picky eating habits make it tough for parents to ensure proper nutrition. “It’s a common struggle,” says lifestyle expert Meaghan Murphy for SeaPak. “But with a little creativity, introducing new flavours in familiar dishes can help kids expand their palates without stress.”

Creative solutions for healthier eating

Instead of turning mealtime into a battle, many parents are finding creative ways to encourage their kids to eat better. A survey revealed that 36 percent of parents involve their children in meal prep, making them active participants rather than reluctant diners. Others take a slow and steady approach, 34 percent introduce new foods gradually, while 31 percent pair them with familiar flavours to ease the transition.

Study shows U.S. parents negotiate about meals five times a week, often focusing on introducing vegetables.(Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels)

Teaching kids about nutrition (28 percent), creating a stress-free dining environment (26 percent), and modelling healthy eating habits (26 percent) are also popular strategies. Some parents rely on repeated exposure (25 percent), reward systems (19 percent), or fun food presentations (19 percent) to make mealtimes smoother.

When it comes to mealtime wins, some foods are almost guaranteed to get a thumbs-up from kids. Pizza tops the list with a 76 percent approval rate, followed by chicken nuggets (73 percent) and French fries (72 percent). Mac and cheese remain a favourite at 66 percent, while hamburgers satisfy 58 percent of young eaters. Surprisingly, seafood isn’t as off-limits as many might think, shrimp (32 percent) and fish sticks (31percent) are reliable options for many families. Interestingly, picky eating doesn’t always disappear with age. Over one in four adults (26 percent) admit they were selective eaters as kids and still are today.

Shifting the focus to long-term habits

Vegetables are the top cause of mealtime conflict, with 56 percent of parents reporting the most refusals, while proteins face less resistance, with only 17 percent of parents saying they’re an issue. This presents both a challenge and an opportunity for parents. While kids’ acceptance of protein provides a solid nutritional foundation, the rejection of vegetables calls for creative strategies.

The survey shows a shift in approach, parents are moving away from food-related power struggles and focusing more on conversations with their children. Instead of punishing, they’re engaging, allowing food preferences to evolve through positive experiences.

By creating supportive environments for trying new foods, parents help foster healthier, long-term relationships with food that can extend into adulthood. The goal of those 67 hours spent negotiating each year isn’t just to win the immediate battle but to promote lifelong healthy eating habits through creative compromises.