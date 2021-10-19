Parineeti Chopra says daily meditation is her secret, posts scenic pics from Nepal

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra recently jetted off to Nepal to join the team of Unnchai. She has been sharing several stunning pictures from her time there and serving us wanderlust goals. Today, the star motivated us to take some time out of our hectic routine and meditate.

Parineeti took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 19, to share several photos of herself meditating on top of a hill at a scenic location in Nepal. She revealed that her secret is daily meditation. "Daily meditation is my secret," Parineeti captioned her post.

In the post, Parineeti, dressed in a black high-neck with a pink sweatshirt, tights and winter boots, meditated while sitting on a rock. The actor seemed at peace as she sat in yoga's Sukhasana. It is a simple cross-legged sitting asana practised for meditation. Additionally, a stunning view of the valley can be seen in the background.

Take a look at the post:

Benefits of Sukhasana and Meditation:

Meditation is a healthy practice that helps in gaining a new perspective on stressful situations. It builds skills to manage stress and increase self-awareness. It increases the ability to focus on the present and reduce negative emotions. Meditation also enhances imagination, creativity, patience, and tolerance.

Whereas, Sukhasana stretches and lengthens the spine. It broadens the collarbones and chest. Practising this pose can calm the mind, enhance peacefulness and serenity, and kick out anxiety, stress and mental tiredness. It also improves body posture and opens up the hips.

Earlier, Parineeti was vacationing in the Maldives with her entire family. She also shared several pictures from the island nation. The star event went scuba diving with her brother, Shivang Chopra, and posted regular updates about the experience.

Meanwhile, Unnchai is being directed by Sooraj Barjatya and stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Danny Denzongpa.

