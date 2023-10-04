Yoga offers a holistic strategy to treat problems brought on by stress, such as depression since it includes a variety of exercises and methods, including breathing exercises like pranayama and meditation as well as physical postures called asanas and all of these techniques help people feel better overall and give them more power over their bodies, brains and souls. According to health experts, people can benefit from the life-changing impacts of these practises by incorporating Yoga into their daily lives.

Partner Yoga, group classes can serve as therapeutic tools for individuals grappling with depression. Here's how (Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared, “Pranayama develops improved breath control, asanas strengthen and stretch the body and meditation cultivates calmness of mind and inner peace. This all-encompassing strategy not only reduces the signs and symptoms of anxiety but also promotes harmony and balance in one's life.”

The importance of social connections

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar opined, “Amid the pandemic, marked by social distancing, isolation and lockdowns, a testing period unfolded, pushing countless individuals into challenging circumstances with limited options. Relationships of all kinds, spanning long distances or marriages, faced unprecedented trials. Communication breakdowns and struggles to coexist peacefully with partners became commonplace. The foundation of successful relationships requires essential ingredients.”

Delving into the ways in which partner Yoga and group classes can serve as therapeutic tools for individuals grappling with depression, he revealed:

The Significance of Strong Bonds

Enduring relationships often hinge on strong bonds. A robust relationship rests upon a secure sense of self. Prior to entering a partnership, nurturing a deep self-connection proves pivotal. This self-bond cultivates self-worth and illuminates personal preferences. Establishing this self-assuredness provides a stabilizing force when engaging with another individual. Rooted in the Sanskrit word 'Yuj,' which translates to union, yoga's ultimate purpose revolves around finding internal harmony.

Embarking on the Healing Journey

Yoga, a holistic and natural practice, sidesteps reliance on artificial chemicals. Serving as a healing tool, Yoga addresses internal imperfections. Operating within the energy system, it influences emotions, behaviour, interactions, perception and even cognition. Beyond physical well-being, yoga has the power to modify brain chemistry, fostering a positive life perspective. Through yoga, a constructive mindset emerges, facilitating deeper connections with loved ones.

Trust Building and Enhanced Communication

Embarking on a shared practice underscores the importance of communication. While yoga primarily emphasises individual progress, consistent partner practice fosters mutual support during various poses. This shared experience deepens comprehension and facilitates gentle and effective communication. An integral facet of yoga lies in recognizing strengths and weaknesses. This awareness encourages seeking assistance or extending a helping hand to a partner.

Common Goals and Shared Intentions

Dedicating quality time to loved ones strengthens relationships, forming the bedrock of emotional connections. Even in therapy, when two individuals struggle to maintain a harmonious relationship, the advice often centers on spending more productive time together. Engaging in activities like partner yoga not only nurtures creativity but also channels negative emotions, such as jealousy, insecurity, and fear. Such endeavors establish a shared goal of well-being, fostering dedication to the practice. This collaborative effort generates positive energy, bolsters social bonds, and extends support to those wrestling with depression.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar concluded, “Families and people like to spend quality time with each other as this builds the foundation of the relationship making it stronger. Even in a therapy session when two people are unable to hold a peaceful relationship the main advice is to spend more time with each other doing productive activities. When you spend time with your partner in creative and productive way such as Yoga this will help you to channel your negative emotions like jealousy, insecurity, fear etc. This also lets you have a common goal of good health and well being. You can keep each other motivated consistent and committed to the practice. This can be a guaranteed way to generate positive energy in one’s life, improve social bonds and support people suffering from depression.”

