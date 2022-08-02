Parwal benefits: Enjoy this seasonal vegetable to keep chronic diseases at bay

Widely eaten in eastern and some northern parts of the country, Parwal or pointed gourd is the perfect monsoon vegetable to give a boost to your immunity, lower cholesterol levels and prevent many chronic diseases from diabetes to heart issues. It is a vine plant belonging to the family Cucurbitaceae, similar to cucumber and squash. (Also read: Monsoon health tips: Fruits you must consume or avoid during rainy season to ensure gut health, boost immunity)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also known as green potato, one can rustle up a variety of savoury and sweet dishes using parwal from stir-fries, curries, soups, stews, pakoras, and even mithai. Rich in vitamins, antioxidants, calcium, Parwal is an ultimate health food and even ancient texts have described it as the food suitable for Yogis.

"Pointed gourd, also known as Parwal, is a highly nutritious vegetable. This vegetable is an incredible addition to your diet as it enriches the body with a plethora of health benefits," writes nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

Here are some benefits of Parwal explained by Batra in her latest Instagram post.

Treats constipation: Constipation is one of the throbbing health problems normally seen in most people nowadays. Seeds present in the pointed gourd vegetables help to ease stool and is recommended to reduce constipation problem

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Protects skin aging: As we age wrinkles and fine lines are the most common visible signs on our face. Parwal consists of good amounts of antioxidants, vitamin A and C that helps to fight with free radical molecules which are encouraging the aging signs

Natural blood purifier: Pointed gourd (parwal) has blood purifier properties, which can help in purifying the blood and can also protect against many types of serious diseases. Purification of blood is important to keep the body free from many serious diseases.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter